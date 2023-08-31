Aboitiz, GCNP Spotlight Corporate Sustainability and SDGs

EMPHASIZING SDG INTEGRATION. GCNP Board Member and Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ First Vice President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, engaged the audience with insights on driving impactful corporate sustainability at the GT Capital Thought Leadership Series.

In a fruitful discussion recently, the Aboitiz Group took center stage as they emphasized the fundamentals of corporate sustainability, focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their alignment with the global framework in the recently held GT Capital Thought Leadership Series at the Grand Hyatt, Manila.

As a board member of the UN Global Compact Network Philippines (UN GCNP), Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ FVP and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar presented the essential strategies for enterprises to maximize their impact in fostering positive societal change and environmental stewardship.

During her talk, Hontiveros-Malvar highlighted the connection between responsible business practices and global sustainable development. The principles, communicated through voluntary reporting mechanisms, facilitate transparent communication of corporate values aligned with the 17 SDGs.

“Sustainable development is a concept that focuses on meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. It recognizes the interconnections between economic development, social inclusion, and environmental protection,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

“In other words, sustainable development aims to achieve a balance between economic growth, social well-being, and environmental stewardship,” she added.

Hontiveros-Malvar also touched on the nation’s progress in terms of SDG integration, highlighting the necessity of coordinated efforts between government and non-government actors to optimize resource management and maximize SDG progress.

“In the last few years we celebrate many businesses that have come together to create this era of action and attract others to join this global movement. May all of us continue to act responsibly, find opportunities and continue to inspire and advocate. We are united because this is bigger than just one business. We are stronger together and better together. And when we act collectively, imagine the change we can drive, and the better future we can shape as one. The possibilities are endless,” Hontiveros-Malvar concluded.

Together with UN GCNP, the Aboitiz Group places utmost importance in sustainability, illuminating the group’s transformation into becoming the Philippines’ first “Techglomerate” by utilizing innovation, sustainable solutions, and community empowerment. The integration of sustainability into the Aboitiz Group’s DNA was showcased through various ESG programs, demonstrating the group’s commitment in benefiting both the society and the environment.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.