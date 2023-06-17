Aboitiz Group Celebrates the unique journey of every Dad this Father’s Day

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Being a father is no small feat. It involves embodying qualities like unconditional love, unwavering support, and a deep sense of purpose. Yet, it goes beyond merely being the “man of the house.” Fatherhood is a unique journey of self-discovery and continuous learning, shaped by diverse experiences.

The saying, “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad,” holds significant truth. While anyone can bring a child into this world and earn the title of “father,” being a “dad” is complex. It requires remarkable individuals who can mold and guide their children’s lives with care and love. Within the Abotiz Group, this understanding of fatherhood is deeply ingrained. A prime example of dad-leadership can be found with the Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sabin Aboitiz, who exemplifies the Aboitiz culture of family. The Aboitiz Group fosters strong, familial bonds and encourages fathers to excel both as leaders in their respective fields and as loving dads at home. This supportive environment allows all kinds of dads to embrace their roles with dedication, compassion, and a commitment to nurturing the next generation.

For Gero Torres, a remarkable dad and manager of the Aboitiz Foundation, being a father can be demanding and challenging at times. But the sheer happiness and the incredible sense of fulfillment make all the ups and downs totally worth it.

“While the task of being a father can be demanding and challenging, it is also incredibly rewarding. The love, joy, and sense of fulfillment that comes from watching Lucia (my daughter) on her first step, first word, first smile, and even her first tooth makes it all worthwhile,” Gero shared.

Changing perspectives on life and shaping priorities are part of the job description for a father. Like Jeo Ricamara, a wonderful father of one and team member of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, your overall dynamics in life change as you are now going to put the welfare of your child above anything else, even above yours.

Suddenly, your world becomes a colorful mix of diaper-changing marathons, sleepless nights, and a whole lot of wholesome moments with your child. When they said that being a dad requires you to be strong every single time, they are not kidding. For your little one, you are their superhero.

“As a father, you sometimes forget about yourself in order to fulfill your responsibilities and provide the best for your son. Becoming a father changes my view on life and has greatly changed my priorities, with my son being my number one priority in all aspects,” Jeo shared what changed in his perspective when he became a father.

But make no mistake, these principles don’t just apply to parents. They also extend to a special breed of individuals. The same unconditional love, unwavering support, and deep sense of purpose that define fatherhood also resonate with those who have furry companions as their beloved children.

Being a fur dad or fur parent is a unique journey filled with its own set of adventures. Instead of your usual play time and diaper-changing time with your little one, you’ll embark on epic walks in the park and master the art of countless belly rubs. It might be a different type of journey, but the commitment and the values of being a dad also apply.

Just like human dads, fur dads bring their own unique flavor to parenting. For Migo Limos, a valuable team member at AboitizPower and a proud fur parent, having the opportunity to care for his fur companion provides a unique sense of purpose and fulfillment.

“My wife always tells me when I get angry at Batman (My Dog), whenever he pees where he’s not supposed to pee, or chews one of my things, ‘Tandaan mo, pinili mo siya.’ That realization, that a dog-child did not choose you to be a fur-parent, and that you chose the dog and all the baggage and attachment that comes with being a fur parent stretches and makes you grow as a better person. It’s a daily struggle.” Migo shared his unique realization as a fur parent.

The role of being a father is filled with challenges and rewards that are unlike anything else in the world. The Aboitiz Group celebrates and honors all fathers recognizing their invaluable importance and contributions to the Group’s overall success. From dedicated dads like Gero and Jeo, who balance the demands of fatherhood with their professional roles, to loving fur dads like Migo, who have discovered a unique sense of purpose through their furry companions, Aboitiz understands and appreciates the depth of their love and commitment.

Every father has their own unique journey, but all of them have experienced the transformative power of fatherhood.

“For me, always remember that every father’s journey is unique and being a great father is not solely determined by one’s biological connection to a child but rather by the actions, commitment, and love they demonstrate in their role as a father,” Gero said.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the public holding company of the Aboitiz Group with major investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. Today, AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. With five generations of Aboitiz Group business success behind it, AEV continues to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities.

The Aboitiz Group is a member of the Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees and helps champion the Philippines’ sustainability initiatives on an international level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that align with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The company has also launched its #OneAboitizSustainability Framework which aims to transform its life-essential businesses into having improved sustainable practices and a positive impact on the environment and society.

To know more about the #OneAboitizSustainability programs, please visit https://sustainability.aboitiz.com/.