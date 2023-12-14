Aboitiz Group extends immediate aid to families affected by Lapu-Lapu fire

The Aboitiz Group turned over 1500 bags of initial relief supplies to the local government of Lapu-Lapu City on Dec. 14, 2023.

Aboitiz Foundation Inc., the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, is providing urgent assistance to the families affected by the fire outbreak in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu last December 12.

Over 1,000 displaced families affected by the Lapu-Lapu fire received immediate aid from the Aboitiz Group namely Mactan Cebu International Airport, Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, AboitizPower’s Therma Visayas, East Asia Utilities Corporation, Visayan Electric, and Aboitiz Foundation. Ongoing support efforts are set to continue.

The Aboitiz Group has also pledged to collaborate and coordinate with the Lapu-Lapu City local government and on-ground institutions to provide continuous support to affected households in Barangay Pusok, guiding them through relief efforts, rehabilitation programs, and the overall recovery process following this devastating tragedy.

“In the face of adversity, the Aboitiz Group remains committed to uplift and support our communities. This incident is a poignant reminder of our responsibility towards each other. We are deeply moved by the resilience of the affected families and are fully dedicated to not just providing immediate assistance, but also to being a part of their journey towards recovery and rebuilding,” Aboitiz Group’s First Vice President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said.

The Aboitiz Group, through the Aboitiz Foundation Inc., has been actively involved in implementing comprehensive programs focused on disaster preparedness, relief efforts, and rehabilitation initiatives.

