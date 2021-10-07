Aboitiz Group to further support Davao City’s recovery from COVID-19, hosts mass vaccination drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In partnership with the City Government of Davao and Department of Education Region XI, the Davao-based Aboitiz business units are providing Davaoeños with more access to COVID-19 vaccines by conducting a mass vaccination drive across the three congressional districts of Davao City from October to November 2021.

Through Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., Aboitiz business units namely Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., Davao Light and Power Co., Inc., Hedcor, Inc., and Therma South, Inc. will spearhead the initiative to help combat the impact of the pandemic on the community’s health and accelerate economic recovery. This extends the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to help protect its team members from the pandemic, to its wider community.

“We remain highly committed to ensure the health and safety of our local communities here in Davao and are eagerly gearing up for the commencement of our first vaccination site at F. Bustamante National High School. We at Aboitiz consider ourselves as long-term partners of the city government of Davao and we’re glad to have the opportunity to help the City reach its goal of herd immunity against the pandemic through this partnership,” said Apo Agua Operations Head Shake Aboitiz Tuason.

The vaccination drive will start in District 2 at F. Bustamante National High School in Tibungco on October 09, 2021, with a target of 500 jabs per day. Subsequently, the vaccination drives for Districts 3 and 1 are set to begin on October 25, 2021 at Tacunan Elementary School in Mintal and on November 08, 2021 at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Matina. The vaccines will come from the Local Government Unit, while the mobilization of the drive will be covered by the Aboitiz Group. This initiative of providing additional vaccination drive sites to the public will help the local government reach herd immunity for 1.2 million Davaoenos by the end of 2021.

Residents can either log in and secure their schedule through SafeDavao QR’s online registration platform or personally register at their respective barangay’s master list.

About Aboitiz Foundation

The Aboitiz Group established the Aboitiz Foundation as its corporate foundation to address the social and economic development needs of the marginalized members of society. It focuses its CSR efforts on education, enterprise development, and the environment with the goal of co-creating safe, empowered, and sustainable communities. They are always ready to help in times of calamities, aiming to be among the first to respond.

About Apo Agua

Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. is a joint venture company between Aboitiz InfraCapital and J.V. Angeles Construction Corporation (JVACC). In 2015, Apo Agua entered into a bulk water supply agreement with Davao City Water District (DCWD) to shift the dependence of Davao City’s main water supply from groundwater wells to the more sustainably sourced surface water of the Tamugan River.

About Davao Light

Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) is the third-largest privately-owned electric distribution utility in the Philippines. It holds the franchise for distributing electric power to Davao City, the largest city in the world in terms of land area, as well as Panabo City and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte.

About Hedcor

Hedcor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower. It specializes in generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems. Today, Hedcor manages and operates 21 hydropower plants and supplies the country 258 MW of clean and renewable energy. With more than 40 years of experience, Hedcor is the leading run-of-river operator in the Philippines.

About Therma South

Therma South, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, is the project company of the 300-MW Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB)coal-fired plant in Toril, Davao City, and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. It supplies reliable baseload power to more than 20 electric cooperatives and distribution utilities all over Mindanao.