Aboitiz Group Highlights Leadership In Malaysia Carbon Market Forum 2025

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar shares the Philippine perspective on building credible, inclusive carbon markets during a high-level panel discussion at the Malaysia Carbon Market Forum 2025.

Aboitiz Group strengthened its role as a leading advocate for environmental stewardship and carbon market development in the region through its participation in the 3rd Malaysia Carbon Market Forum (MCMF 2025), a flagship regional event organized by the Bursa Carbon Exchange.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, AEV’s Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and President of Aboitiz Foundation, spoke at a high-level panel discussion on advancing collaboration for the ASEAN Common Carbon Framework (ACCF), underscoring the importance of collaboration in developing an inclusive and credible carbon market in the Philippines.

“The Philippines is well-positioned to contribute to and help shape regional carbon markets, especially in nature-based credits,” Hontiveros-Malvar said. “Through active collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are working to establish a high-integrity framework that supports both environmental goals and community development.”

She shared key policy milestones driving the development of the country’s carbon market, including a proposed executive order that would designate a lead agency for carbon market governance, and the Low-Carbon Investment Economy Bill currently pending in Congress, which aims to institutionalize a national regulatory framework for carbon trading.

Another major step forward is the forthcoming Department Administrative Order (DAO) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on forest carbon projects. This draft policy is being shaped through close collaboration with the Carbon Coalition and NBS Industry Group, an alliance of Philippine companies—including the Aboitiz Group—advocating for nature-based solutions, carbon market readiness, and sustainable business practices.

“The draft DAO is an example of how government, industry, and civil society can work together to create science-based, transparent rules that will guide how carbon credits are generated, traded, and verified,” Hontiveros-Malvar said. “These pilots must be informed by stakeholder dialogue to ensure trust, inclusivity, and practical implementation.”

Carbon PH Coalition-DENR meet
Members of the CarbonPH Coalition, led by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, met with DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla to discuss policy developments on forest carbon projects and the operationalization of the Philippines’ carbon market framework.

She also highlighted the growing momentum among Philippine stakeholders in building the institutional foundations for carbon trading—such as the establishment of a national carbon registry, a monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) system, and pilot programs in the energy, forestry, and blue carbon sectors that will inform future market design.

Hontiveros-Malvar said the Philippines’ chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026 presents a strategic opportunity to deepen regional collaboration and strengthen voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) across Southeast Asia. She noted that scaling VCMs can help build readiness ahead of compliance systems, unlock natural capital, and mobilize climate finance for high-integrity projects.

Aboitiz Group’s participation in the forum underscores the Philippine private sector’s crucial role in shaping Southeast Asia’s carbon future. Through leadership, innovation, and partnership, the Group continues to champion the integration of policy, technology, and sustainability—advancing both climate action and inclusive development across the region.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

AEV is one of the leading conglomerates in the Philippines with over 100 years of business history. It has major investments in power, banking and financial services, food and beverage, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and sustainability. Currently, the company is on its Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate as it continues to shape the future by advancing business and communities.

AEV is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, the APEC Business Advisory Council and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and helps champion sustainability initiatives on a regional level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). With a clear focus on ESG, the company is implementing its #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model which transforms its life-essential businesses to improve sustainable practices and continue to create a positive impact on society and the environment.

