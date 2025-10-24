Aboitiz Group makes history with triple Four Golden Arrows win

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, UnionBank, and AboitizPower each earn Four Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors— the first time all three Aboitiz-listed companies achieved this milestone together. From left to right, AEV Vice President for Governance & Compliance Mailene De La Torre, UnionBank SVP for Regulatory Compliance Cyril Arnesto, and, AboitizPower AVP for Governance & Compliance and Corporate Secretary Clarisse Osteria

Aboitiz Group has achieved a new milestone in corporate governance excellence, with all three of its publicly listed companies—Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), and Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank)— earning Four Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

This marks the first time in the Group’s history that all three Aboitiz-listed companies have simultaneously achieved Four Golden Arrows, underscoring a shared commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability in business. The recognition affirms the Group’s alignment with international best practices as it continues its transformation into the Philippines’ first Techglomerate.

“Good governance is the foundation of everything we do,” Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said. “To achieve the Four Golden Arrow distinction simultaneously across our core listed companies marks a historic validation of our culture and our people.”

The Golden Arrow Awards, given annually by the ICD in partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), honor publicly listed companies that demonstrate exemplary governance practices. The distinction, ranging from one to five arrows, represents increasing levels of governance maturity and excellence.

This year’s recognition was based on the updated ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), which measures management and governance against more rigorous criteria. This revision significantly broadens the focus to include sustainability, resilience, and enhanced board accountability, bringing the region’s standards into direct alignment with global best practices.

AEV, the Group’s portfolio manager, distinguished itself this year for its robust performance in board responsibility, disclosure, and stakeholder engagement. This reflects a governance culture that is proactive, transparent, and fully aligned with the Group’s long-term growth strategy.

A consistent honoree in the Golden Arrow Awards, the Aboitiz Group continues to set benchmarks in governance excellence by demonstrating how purpose, innovation, and accountability work together to strengthen the country’s investment climate and institutional resilience.

AEV is one of the leading conglomerates in the Philippines with over 100 years of business history. It has major investments in power, banking and financial services, food and beverage, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and sustainability. Currently, the company is on its Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate as it continues to shape the future by advancing business and communities.

AEV is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, the APEC Business Advisory Council and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and helps champion sustainability initiatives on a regional level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). With a clear focus on ESG, the company is implementing its #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model which transforms its life-essential businesses to improve sustainable practices and continue to create a positive impact on society and the environment.