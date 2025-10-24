Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz Group makes history with triple Four Golden Arrows win
Business

Aboitiz Group makes history with triple Four Golden Arrows win

Journal Online11
Aboitiz Group Golden Arrows
Aboitiz Equity Ventures, UnionBank, and AboitizPower each earn Four Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors— the first time all three Aboitiz-listed companies achieved this milestone together. From left to right, AEV Vice President for Governance & Compliance Mailene De La Torre, UnionBank SVP for Regulatory Compliance Cyril Arnesto, and, AboitizPower AVP for Governance & Compliance and Corporate Secretary Clarisse Osteria

Aboitiz Group has achieved a new milestone in corporate governance excellence, with all three of its publicly listed companies—Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), and Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank)— earning Four Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

This marks the first time in the Group’s history that all three Aboitiz-listed companies have simultaneously achieved Four Golden Arrows, underscoring a shared commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability in business. The recognition affirms the Group’s alignment with international best practices as it continues its transformation into the Philippines’ first Techglomerate.

“Good governance is the foundation of everything we do,” Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said. “To achieve the Four Golden Arrow distinction simultaneously across our core listed companies marks a historic validation of our culture and our people.”

The Golden Arrow Awards, given annually by the ICD in partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), honor publicly listed companies that demonstrate exemplary governance practices. The distinction, ranging from one to five arrows, represents increasing levels of governance maturity and excellence.

This year’s recognition was based on the updated ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), which measures management and governance against more rigorous criteria. This revision significantly broadens the focus to include sustainability, resilience, and enhanced board accountability, bringing the region’s standards into direct alignment with global best practices.

AEV, the Group’s portfolio manager, distinguished itself this year for its robust performance in board responsibility, disclosure, and stakeholder engagement. This reflects a governance culture that is proactive, transparent, and fully aligned with the Group’s long-term growth strategy.

A consistent honoree in the Golden Arrow Awards, the Aboitiz Group continues to set benchmarks in governance excellence by demonstrating how purpose, innovation, and accountability work together to strengthen the country’s investment climate and institutional resilience.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

AEV is one of the leading conglomerates in the Philippines with over 100 years of business history. It has major investments in power, banking and financial services, food and beverage, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and sustainability. Currently, the company is on its Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate as it continues to shape the future by advancing business and communities.

AEV is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, the APEC Business Advisory Council and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and helps champion sustainability initiatives on a regional level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). With a clear focus on ESG, the company is implementing its #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model which transforms its life-essential businesses to improve sustainable practices and continue to create a positive impact on society and the environment.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

AFC
AFC Season 24 wraps up on March 15-16, 2025, in Cebu, championing sustainability through the Wasteless Campaign in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines’ Tapon to Ipon: Basta Klaro, Panalo! program. Together, we score goals on the field and for the planet!
Business

Aboitiz Football Cup 24 Champions Sustainability

Journal Online
The Aboitiz Football Cup (AFC), led by Aboitiz Foundation with strong support from Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, Apo Agua Infrastructura,
Byaheng Digiskarte
PROSPERITY FOR ALL. “TechUp MSMEs and Financing,” the first webinar of Byaheng Digiskarte, successfully launched and kicked off the program designed to help MSMEs tech-up for the future. Together, GCNP Prosperity Pillar will continue to "tech-up" stakeholders to help improve the lives of the greater community they serve.
Business

Aboitiz leads tech-up MSMEs webinar for local United Nations private sector network

Journal Online
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the Philippine economy, providing livelihood for millions and making the
Aboitiz Group Cebu A-Park partnership
GIVING TREES. The Aboitiz Group at the turnover ceremony for the third year of the Cebu A-Park Project with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP). In image (from left): Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Sandra Lapinid, Visayan Electric President and COO Engr. Raul Lucero, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) First Vice President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hotiveros, and PBSP Head of Finance Dennis Vitug.
Environment

Aboitiz Group renews partnership for Cebu A-Park’s reforestation of Buhisan Watershed Forest Reserve

Journal Online
With a country as rich in natural splendor and beauty as the Philippines, it is only natural that Filipinos work
Aboitiz tree planting
Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz, DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, and leaders from various private sector partners sign an MOU for the Forests for Life initiative, increasing their commitment from planting 5 million to 10 million trees by 2028 to restore biodiversity, combat climate change, and support local communities.
Environment

Aboitiz Group partners with DENR to plant 5 million trees by 2028

Journal Online
The Aboitiz Group has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and several Philippine companies for a