Aboitiz Group’s Sustainability Efforts Earn Public Recognition

SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPION. Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar (center) receives the award from the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the top female sustainability champion in the private sector. With her are (left to right), SEC Commissioner Mc Jill Bryant Fernandez, Philippine Stock Exchange COO Atty Roel Refrean, and, Global Reporting Initiative’s Country Manager Ma. Katreena Pillejera.

Underscoring her pivotal role in driving sustainable practices within the private sector, Aboitiz Group’s First Vice President and Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar was awarded the Private Sector Sustainability Champion at the 2nd Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gender and Development Awards last Friday, November 24, 2023.

Hontiveros-Malvar highlighted the Aboitiz Group’s efforts in integrating sustainability across its portfolio of businesses, from power, banking, infrastructure, and other business units.

“Sustainability is how we do business,” said Hontiveros-Malvar. “In our journey to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate, our ambition is guided by our purpose to do good and to do it well. Sustainability is considered in every decision we make to ensure that the future we shape enables the growth and prosperity of our communities and our country,” she added.

The award also acknowledges the comprehensive sustainability initiatives led by the Aboitiz Group. These initiatives encompass the continuous investment in the progress and well-being of communities, the expansion of the group’s renewable energy portfolio, its conscientious efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, and the formulation of sustainable solutions facilitating the transition towards lower carbon business operations.

She also thanked her team for their unwavering commitment and continuous efforts in advancing the Group’s sustainability initiatives.

“The honor is shared with all our Aboitiz Group Sustainability Teams whose passion and commitment continue to drive greater value for all our stakeholders,” she said. “At the end of the day, people are at the heart of everything we do, and real impact, real sustainability only happens if we choose to put people first.”

The SEC’s Gender and Development Awards highlight women leaders in the private sector who champion gender equality and sustainable progress. As one of the Philippines’ biggest conglomerates, the Aboitiz Group’s sustainability efforts led by the Aboitiz Group Sustainability Council has set an example for private sector commitment and action.

The Aboitiz Group places utmost importance on championing sustainability initiatives through innovation, sustainable strategies, and community empowerment. Sustainability has become an integral part of the Aboitiz Group’s identity as evidenced by its diverse ESG initiatives that underscore the group’s dedication to creating positive impact for both society and the environment.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.