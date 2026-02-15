Home>Specials>Business>Aboitiz InfraCapital Named PH’s Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company for the Second Time
Business

Aboitiz InfraCapital Named PH’s Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company for the Second Time

Journal Online3
AIC Award

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure investment arm of the Aboitiz Group, has once again been recognized as the Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines at the recent International Finance Awards (IFA) 2025.

This marks the second time AIC received this prestigious distinction, having also been named as the Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines in 2024.

“This second recognition by the International Finance Awards affirms that innovation at AIC is not a one-off achievement, but a discipline we consistently practice. We continue to invest in transformative infrastructure ecosystems that are future-ready, sustainable, and responsive to the evolving needs of the country,” said AIC President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao.

Handed out by International Finance, a premium business and finance magazine published in the UK, the award “recognizes financial institutions for outstanding performance and leadership, including path-breaking initiatives in corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, and contributions that benefit the global finance community, alongside excellence in their respective fields.”

Further, the repeat recognition–awarded as AIC notably marked its 10th year in 2025–underscores AIC’s sustained focus on innovation, long-term value creation, and responsible infrastructure development across its sectors: Water, Airports, and Digital Infrastructure.

AIC’s integrated approach combines strategic investments, operational excellence, and partnerships with public and private stakeholders to deliver infrastructure solutions that support inclusive growth and national development.

AIC’s portfolio also reflects a deliberate effort to build scalable platforms that create economic and social impact over the long term.

In 2025, AIC Airports began operations of Bohol-Panglao and Laguindingan International Airports, joining award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and strengthening AIC’s role as a key gateway connecting more people and places.

At MCIA, global recognition for its Eco-Watt Initiative and being named Airport of the Year in Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 affirmed MCIA’s position as a benchmark for excellence.

Alongside this, AIC Water subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc.–which has already been operating the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, the country’s largest bulk water supply facility, for two years–continued to serve as a trusted and committed partner of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) in transforming lives through sustainable water solutions throughout 2025.

Together with DCWD, Apo Agua’s watershed protection advocacy #AmpinganPaniganTamugan and the continued impact of Apo Agua’s Project Blue community initiative reinforced AIC’s commitment to empowering communities through sustainable water.

Unity Digital, a partnership between AIC and Partners Group, also expanded to almost 3,000 points of service in 2025, extending connectivity across more communities nationwide.

About Aboitiz InfraCapital

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, develops, operates, and manages investments in critical infrastructure across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure, providing platform governance and shared services across its portfolio.

Under AIC Water, AIC operates the country’s largest bulk water treatment facility through Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao City, delivers end-to-end water and wastewater services across Aboitiz Economic Estates nationwide, and holds a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., the nation’s fourth-largest water concessionaire.

Under AIC Airports, AIC also operates Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol, the country’s second-, seventh-, and tenth-busiest gateways, respectively.

Finally, under Digital Infrastructure, AIC builds and operates telecommunication towers and supporting infrastructure through Unity Digital Infrastructure, Inc., the joint venture telecommunication platform of AIC and leading global private markets firm Partners Group.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

AI Summit
FULL HOUSE. AI Summit PH 2023 breaks records with an overflowing crowd of over 1,000 enthusiastic attendees, ushering in a new era of AI innovation.
Technology

Inaugural AI Summit Sets the Stage for a Future Redefined by AI in PH and Beyond

Journal Online
Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) arm of the Aboitiz Group, successfully held the inaugural
Aboitiz Foundation and PDRF
Ezra Barboza and Welfredo Dalumpines from Aboitiz Foundation (second and third from left) join partners from the government and the private sector at the State of Climate Change 2025 Forum organized by the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF)
Business

Aboitiz Foundation Champions Sustainability at PDRF Climate Change Forum 2025

Journal Online
Aboitiz Foundation reaffirmed its dedication to sustainability and climate resilience through its active support and participation in the State of
35 Million Safe Man-Hours
SAFETY MILESTONE. Aboitiz Construction reached 35.6 million safe man-hours without a Lost Time Incident, a milestone achieved over 1,024 days across its projects and offices nationwide.
Business

Aboitiz Construction Records 35 Million Safe Man-Hours Without Lost Time Incident

Journal Online
Aboitiz Construction has achieved its highest safety milestone in company history, recording 35,657,764 safe man-hours without a Lost Time Incident
Upskill future welders
PARTNERSHIP IN BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE. Aboitiz Construction signed a memorandum of agreement with Excelsior Center for Excellence, an accredited training center of TESDA, to provide scholarship assistance to aspiring welders in Batangas. In photo (from left): Excelsior Custodian Joseph Biscocho, Excelsior General Administrator Gibson Mendoza, Aboitiz Construction AVP for Business Transformation Karmine Andrea Ching, Aboitiz Construction Senior Specialist for Reputation Management Earl Gio Manuel, and Aboitiz Construction Assistant Manager for Reputation Management Rafael Antonio.
Miscellaneous

Aboitiz Construction partners with TESDA-accredited training center to upskill future welders in Batangas

Journal Online
Setting down strong foundations is a key step early in the construction process, whether raising a building or advancing a