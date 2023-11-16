Aboitiz InfraCapital wins Silver Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2023

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure investment and development arm of the Aboitiz Group, won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Women-led Company of the Year category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honors the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business award. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners last November 10 during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was also broadcast via Livestream.

A key player in nation building, AIC is committed to its purpose of enabling businesses and uplifting communities through smart and sustainable infrastructure projects. Behind AIC’s dynamic growth is the visionary leadership of its female President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cosette Canilao.

“We are honored to have been recognized by an international organization such as The Stevie. More than just a recognition of our growth over the years, this accolade is a celebration of the relentless hard work and unwavering dedication of our team. It also serves as a testament to the significant contributions of women – who occupy several key leadership roles in AIC – in transforming the infrastructure landscape,” said Canilao.

The esteemed panel of judges from across industries and countries have recognized AIC’s significant contribution to the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation journey, helping drive the Aboitiz Group’s pursuit of becoming the Philippines’ pioneering Techglomerate. AIC’s exceptional performance in 2022 was propelled by groundbreaking and strategic initiatives, including the partnership with EdgeConnex for data center development and its successful closure of the landmark deal with GMR and Megawide for the operations and management of the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport. The expansion of AIC Economic Estates’ footprint while championing sustainability in its operations, the growth of Unity Digital’s telecommunications infrastructure, consisting of towers and small cell poles, as well as the ongoing transformation of AIC’s water businesses, have also been integral to the organization’s success.

With this recent accolade, the company is set to further its impact and continue paving the way for more inclusive and sustainable development in the Philippines. Recently, AIC has also scored two Asia CEO Circle of Excellence Awards for the Sustainability and Woman Leader of Year categories.

About Aboitiz InfraCapital

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, aims to build purpose-driven infrastructure that spurs economic growth and improves lives. It develops Economic Estates as well as Water, Digital Infrastructure, and Transport & Mobility projects that enable businesses and uplift communities.

Its current business units include the LIMA Estate and LIMA Water Corporation in Batangas, Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, West Cebu Estate, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao, and Unity Digital Infrastructure. The company also has a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., a privately-owned waterworks utility system.