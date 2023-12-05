Aboitiz Land and Batangas State University Forge Pathbreaking Educational Innovation

In a landmark event on December 1, 2023, Aboitiz Land and Batangas State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Batangas City. This collaborative commitment extends beyond a ceremony, promising continuous academic cooperation and mutual efforts for ongoing educational enrichment.
At the heart of this partnership lies a mutual commitment to empower the youth in Batangas, acknowledging their pivotal role in driving the nation’s advancement.
“This partnership extends beyond a single event; it represents a commitment to ongoing collaboration,” emphasizes Annette Tayao, Vice President for Corporate Services at Aboitiz Land. “Through innovative programs, academic cooperation, and immersive experiences, our goal is to empower these young minds with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to contribute meaningfully to the development of our society.”
Aboitiz Land’s ongoing Talent Synergy Program, a highlight of this collaboration, focuses on internship opportunities to nurture emerging leaders for the workplace and a Career Development Series to share valuable knowledge and insights for future careers.
As Aboitiz Land takes part in this initiative, it also wants to inspire the youth to build aspirations in innovative ways to lead fellow Filipinos home.
This transformative alliance stands as a testament to the power of collective action in shaping a brighter future for Filipino youth and the nation at large.
About Aboitiz Land
For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.
For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com