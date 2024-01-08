Aboitiz Land releases 331 pawikan hatchlings at Seafront Residences

Pawikan hatchlings were released in six batches at Seafront Residences in Brgy. Calubcub II, San Juan, Batangas, from December 2023 to January 2024.

Olive ridley sea turtles, also known as pawikans, have experienced a troubling decline in recent years, rendering them endangered in the Philippines. Despite their long life span, a significant number of hatchlings fail to reach adulthood. Recognizing the pressing nature of this issue, Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz group, has initiated conservation efforts in its seaside development.

Since October 2023, Aboitiz Land has rigorously documented 956 pawikan eggs within its Pawikan Sanctuary at Seafront Residences, as an integral component of its ongoing pawikan conservation initiative that started in 2018. On December 2023 and January 2024, the developer successfully released a total of 331 pawikan hatchlings into the sea.

“In our ongoing commitment to marine conservation, we are thrilled at the potential for more pawikan releases in the upcoming weeks, contributing to the continued success of Seafront Residences’ Pawikan Sanctuary,” Aboitiz Land’s Senior Assistant Vice President of Legal & Corporate Affairs Atty. Irene Mischele Sta. Ana said.

The initiative was carried out through a collaborative effort involving the Aboitiz Foundation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the University of the Philippines Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology. The engagement also featured the active participation of Seafront Residences vecinos or homeowners, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, Bantay Dagat, and the Council of Barangay Calubcub II.

Seafront Residences, situated along the San Juan, Batangas coastline, is home to the Pawikan Sanctuary. This long-term project which started in 2018 is dedicated to the conservation and protection of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles and their nesting habitat. The endeavor aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 14 and 15, Life Below Water and Life on Land.

“Emphasizing the collaborative spirit essential for nurturing both human lives and delicate hatchlings, I applaud the collective efforts of our team members, partners, and the community in safeguarding local biodiversity here in Batangas,” Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar shared.

“Witnessing this has deeply inspired me, reaffirming the crucial importance of synergy in preserving nature for the benefit of future generations,” Hontiveros-Malvar added.

Seafront Residences, with its exclusive beachside development, stands as a beacon of conservation efforts. Aboitiz Land has renewed its five-year commitment to marine life, evident in recent initiatives such as the Pawikan Night Patrol and coastal cleanup efforts conducted in partnership with Planet CORA and the Aboitiz Foundation.

The Pawikan Sanctuary serves as a representation of Aboitiz Land’s commitment to protecting marine life biodiversity. This multifaceted project is geared towards safeguarding turtle habitats and preserving the shores of San Juan, Batangas.

