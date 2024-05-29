Aboitiz Land strengthens Pawikan Conservation efforts in Batangas

At Seafront Residences, Aboitiz Land's Pawikan Hatchery shows its steadfast commitment to environmental conservation initiatives, such as coastal cleanups, awareness campaigns, and biodiversity protection efforts. In photo (from left): Hon Victorino Espino, Punong Barangay of Barangay Calubcub II, Commander Andres Rawy Luistro, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, PO1st Jeffrey Ilao, Philippine Coast Guard, Noelito Pasco, Municipal Environment Natural Resources Officer, Kitts Luna- Vibar, Seafront Residences vecino, Dr. Lem Aragones, University of the Philippines Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology Professor and Project Leader, Mirabel May Perez, Aboitiz Equity Venture Assistant Vice President for Sustainability, and Erika Maguad Tibayan, Aboitiz Land Senior Manager, Marketing and Branding.

In celebration of the International Day of Biological Diversity, Aboitiz Land held a groundbreaking ceremony and time capsule laying on May 22, 2024 for the much-anticipated Pawikan Hatchery at their Seafront Residences. This significant milestone marks a dedicated effort towards marine conservation and environmental sustainability in San Juan, Batangas.

Headed by Aboitiz Land, the collaborative effort involved partnerships with Aboitiz Foundation, the CSR-arm of the Aboitiz Group, Seafront Residences vecinos or homeowners, University of the Philippines Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology, San Juan Municipal Environment and Natural Resource Office (MENRO), Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). The atmosphere was charged with excitement and a shared commitment to protecting the endangered marine turtles, commonly known as pawikans.

A Step Towards Conservation

The Pawikan Hatchery is a critical initiative aimed at providing a safe haven for turtle eggs and ensuring the survival of hatchlings. This project is part of a broader strategy by Aboitiz Land to foster environmental stewardship and promote sustainable living practices within its developments.

Erika Maguad-Tibayan, Aboitiz Land Senior Manager, Marketing and Branding highlighted the importance of the hatchery in preserving the marine ecosystem. “At Aboitiz Land, we believe that true progress lies in creating a space where all kinds of lives can thrive, whether it be on land or at sea,” she said.

Community Involvement and Education

The Seafront Residences vecinos and neighboring coastal communities have been actively involved in pawikan protection along the shores of San Juan, Batangas, since the start of the Pawikan Conservation Project in 2018. Clean-up drives, educational programs, and outreach efforts are conducted regularly to raise awareness about the importance of marine conservation and the role of the pawikans in maintaining the health of the coastal ecosystem.

Kitts Vibar, a proud vecino of Seafront Residences, shared, “One of the most precious things we love about Seafront Residences is its advocacy for Pawikan Conservation. My family and I were drawn to call Seafront our second home specifically because of this amazing endeavor. Let this be an inspiration for us to continue to be of service and care about much more than ourselves.”

During the event, Aboitiz Land introduced the Pawikan Monitoring Guide, a comprehensive resource for the care of pawikans and their eggs during the nesting season. They also unveiled initial plans for an Adopt-A-Hatchery Program within the seaside development, which seeks to encourage vecinos to support the establishment and maintenance of the pawikan hatcheries. This program aims to protect and nurture pawikan eggs until they hatch, increasing the chances of survival for these endangered sea turtles.

The conservation efforts at Seafront Residences are poised to make a significant impact on the local environment and serve as a model for other coastal communities. As the sun set over the picturesque shores of San Juan, the groundbreaking ceremony concluded with a collective pledge to protect and preserve the natural beauty and biodiversity of the region. The Pawikan Hatchery stands as a symbol of hope, resilience, and the enduring spirit of environmental stewardship.

About Aboitiz Land

For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.

For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com