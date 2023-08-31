Aboitiz Land wins HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia in 2023

The recognition as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia in 2023 solidifies Aboitiz Land’s commitment to its unique approach of blending innovation with unwavering values.

Aboitiz Land’s unwavering dedication to cultivating innovation, values, and employee satisfaction has earned the company a remarkable distinction. Recognized by HR Asia as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia in 2023, Aboitiz Land stands firm in its commitment to transformation so it can serve its communities better.

On August 22, Aboitiz Land President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Rafael and Vice President of Corporate Services Annette Tayao graciously accepted the distinguished HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia in 2023 award on behalf of the entire Aboitiz Land team.

At the core of Aboitiz Land’s ethos is a commitment to bringing more Filipinos home, a mission that resonates deeply with its employees. The embodiment of Aboitiz core behaviors — entrepreneurial, open, articulate, synergistic, fun, innovative, smarter, faster, simpler, and purpose-driven — forms the foundation of the company’s success.

Nurturing talent through innovation

Aboitiz Land places constant improvement at the forefront, cultivating an environment of psychological safety that promotes rapid learning and growth.

“This reflects how we nurture talent based on the philosophies we live by. We advocate for innovation because we want our employees to experience fulfilling work, and this award is a testament to our dedication to creating an environment where employees thrive and excel,” shared Aboitiz Land President and CEO David Rafael.

“A piece of advice for other companies – develop a robust culture that nurtures innovative mindsets. Offering infrastructure and a secure space for teams to fail fast and improve faster is crucial,” he added.

The acknowledgment as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia in 2023 affirms Aboitiz Land’s steadfast belief in the transformative power of innovation combined with enduring values. This commitment extends beyond the workplace, aiming to improve the lives of not just employees but also the communities they serve.

About Aboitiz Land

For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.

For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com.