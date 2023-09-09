Aboitiz leaders play key role in Singapore-Philippines learning session focused on economic success

INSIGHTFUL DISCUSSIONS. Aboitiz Group President and CEO and PSAC Lead Convenor Sabin Aboitiz offers valuable insights on how the Philippines and Singapore can enhance their cooperation to jointly develop and propose significant policy recommendations to their respective national governments. Present at the discussion table are (from left) ARTA Sec Ernesto Perez, Managing Director of Singapore's Economic Development Board Jacqueline Poh, the Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines H.E. Constance See Sin Yuan, OPAIEA Sec Frederick Go, Congressman Kiko Benitez, CEO of Aboitiz Data Innovation Dr. David R. Hardoon, and various other esteemed individuals.

Aboitiz, represented by its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sabin Aboitiz and Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) CEO Dr. David R. Hardoon, actively engaged in the learning session with the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). The session was hosted by the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Advisor on Investment and Economic Affairs (OPAIEA). Aimed at enhancing economic collaboration between Singapore and the Philippines, it was attended by representatives from the Singapore government, Philippine government agencies, and the private sector on September 7 in Quezon City.

In attendance were EDB Managing Director Jacqueline Poh, Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See Sin Yuan, OPAIEA Secretary Frederick Go, Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Secretary Ernesto Perez, and Third District of Negros Occidental and House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairperson Francisco “Kiko” Benitez.

The session offered key insights into EDB’s structure, Singapore’s economic journey and key milestones influenced by EDB, their perspectives on promising sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, and potential collaboration opportunities among EDB, the Philippine government, and the private sector in the country.

“Collaboration among the Singapore Economic Development Board, the Philippine government and the private sector holds immense potential for driving economic growth and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region,” emphasized Sabin Aboitiz, Aboitiz Group President and CEO and PSAC Lead Convenor. “This learning session has highlighted the shared interests and goals that can drive economic growth in both nations. By working together, we can harness the strengths of Singapore’s expertise and the Philippines’ abundant opportunities to create a prosperous future for all.”

Facilitated by ADI CEO Dr. David R. Hardoon, the session showcased successful examples of collaborations between Singapore and other nations, offering valuable inspiration for potential initiatives in the Philippines. These case studies demonstrated the transformative impact of cross-border partnerships on economic development and innovation.

Attendees gained valuable insights into Singapore’s economic evolution and the strategies employed to become a global economic hub. The session also explored the most promising sectors and industries in the region amid the rapidly evolving economic landscapes and increasingly digital world.

In 2021, Aboitiz launched its Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) arm Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) in Singapore. Since then, ADI has developed and deployed DSAI-powered solutions in close collaboration with a number of business units across the Aboitiz Group.

ADI CEO Dr. David R. Hardoon said, “The future of businesses and society is intricately tied to harnessing opportunities from data and AI. We at ADI are excited to explore these possibilities and contribute to the advancement of both nations through data-driven innovation. In this rapidly evolving realm of data and technology, collaboration represents a significant step towards adoption and progress. This can pave the way for transformative solutions that will not only drive economic growth but also empower communities.”

Aboitiz’s participation in this learning session underscores the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of economic trends and fostering collaboration on an international scale as it gets closer to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate. The insights gained will help Aboitiz continue its mission of advancing business and communities to create meaningful impact across the Philippines and beyond.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the public holding company of the Aboitiz Group with major investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and data science and artificial intelligence. Today, AEV is recognized as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently cited for its commitment to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility. With five generations of Aboitiz Group business success behind it, AEV continues to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities.

The Aboitiz Group is a member of the Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees and helps champion the Philippines’ sustainability initiatives on an international level through policies, advocacies, and initiatives that align with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The company has also launched its #OneAboitizSustainability Framework which aims to transform its life-essential businesses into having improved sustainable practices and a positive impact on the environment and society.

To know more about the #OneAboitizSustainability programs, please visit https://sustainability.aboitiz.com/.

About Aboitiz Data Innovation

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is a forward-thinking data science and AI start-up with a strong commitment to research and a human-centric approach. Our mission is to provide transformative AI consulting and data-driven IoT and sustainability solutions to businesses across diverse sectors.

With a heritage rooted in the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group and headquartered in Singapore, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients in banking & financial services, power, and smart cities (real estate, airports, construction, land and food) industries. For more information, visit aboitizdatainnovation.com.