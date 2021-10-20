Aboitiz ramps up Covid-19 response effort, donates vaccines to Taguig City

TAGUIG RECEIVES VACCINES DONATED BY ABOITIZ GROUP. (Clockwise) Taguig City Mayor Lino S. Cayetano, Aboitiz Foundation President and COO Maribeth L. Marasigan, Head of the City Health Cluster Dr. Peachy Sy, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Government Relations First Vice President Christopher Camba during the virtual ceremonial turnover for the donated vaccines last October 14, 2021.

TAGUIG RECEIVES VACCINES DONATED BY ABOITIZ GROUP. (Clockwise) Taguig City Mayor Lino S. Cayetano, Aboitiz Foundation President and COO Maribeth L. Marasigan, Head of the City Health Cluster Dr. Peachy Sy, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Government Relations First Vice President Christopher Camba during the virtual ceremonial turnover for the donated vaccines last October 14, 2021.

As part of the Aboitiz Group’s strong commitment to support the national and local governments to fast track the country’s journey towards herd immunity against Covid-19, Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., the Group’s corporate social responsibility arm, and holding company Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., donated 7,600 AstraZeneca vaccines to the City Government of Taguig last October 14.

The partnership was formally sealed in a ceremonial turnover via zoom led by Maribeth L. Marasigan, President and COO of the Aboitiz Foundation and Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano.

Marasigan said the donation was inspired and motivated by the commitment and excellent performance of the City of Taguig in its vaccination campaign against Covid 19.

“The Aboitiz Group is committed to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 and create meaningful initiatives that will impact the community. As we bounce forward from the impacts of COVID-19, we need to look after our community and be of help to them so we can achieve herd immunity together,” she added.

During the ceremonial turnover, Cayetano said that 79% of the Taguig City population received their first doses while 70% of the overall population had been fully vaccinated and the City has the most number of tests done in Metro Manila. He extended the free testing to Aboitiz employees with Covid-19 symptoms.

“Thank you Aboitiz for all the help, trust and cooperation. We look forward to a bright future as Aboitiz is one of the more forward thinking institutions. I know that you will be a strong partner for the City of Taguig heading towards the new future. On behalf of all our doctors, and our entire team, the City of Taguig would like to thank you for the vaccines, we will put them to good use and we look forward to continued cooperation and partnership,” he said.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Government Relations First Vice President Christopher Camba, likewise thanked Mayor Cayetano and his team for the opportunity to collaborate with the Local Government Unit of Taguig.

“We’ve pursued several collaborations that we believe can create greater value to our community. Aboitiz remains committed to support the government in fighting this pandemic, but also in the recovery post-pandemic. We thank Mayor Lino Cayetano, the frontliners and the uniformed men and women for all your sacrifices and for making Taguig safe,” he said.

The Aboitiz Group is also doing its own contribution in helping achieve herd immunity through its ongoing internal vaccination program. The Group is on track to vaccinate Aboitiz team members and subcontractors nationwide, exemplifying its strong commitment to prioritise the health and safety of every team member as the nation moves towards a “better normal.”

To date, the Aboitiz Group’s total contribution to the national Covid-19 response effort has reached over P2.2 billion (excluding various payments waived, reduced, extended, or restructured to help customers cope with the impact of Covid-19), underscoring the group’s sustained campaign to help address the urgent needs of frontliners and affected communities nationwide.

About Aboitiz Foundation

The Aboitiz Foundation is the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group that was established in 1988. Its purpose is to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities through programs on education, enterprise development, and environment. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation’s CSR interventions have evolved from one-time donations to carefully designed programs that empower its beneficiaries to pursue their aspirations.

Today, the Aboitiz Foundation, through the Aboitiz Business Units, develops and implements corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs or CSR 2.0 projects that aim to co-create safe, empowered, and sustainable communities. These CSR 2.0 projects are aligned to the Group’s core competencies, are scalable nationwide, and create a deeper social impact on the communities and beneficiaries it serves.