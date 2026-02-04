Home>Sports>Aboitiz supports Ironman 70.3 Davao
Sports

Aboitiz supports Ironman 70.3 Davao

Journal Online0
Eduardo Aboitiz
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Synergy Office Vice President and Apo Agua Infrastructura President Eduardo Aboitiz reaffirms the group’s support for IronMan 70.3, which Davao City is hosting for the fifth time

The Aboitiz Group renewed its support for Ironman 70.3, a premier international endurance sporting event accomplished with the city government and other sponsors, in Davao City.

Covering a total of 70.3 miles of swimming, cycling, and running, the Ironman 70.3 will be held on March 22, 2026, and is the city’s fifth time to host. The prepared route for triathletes will traverse the iconic Davao City Coastal Road and offer the majestic view of Mount Apo.

A ceremonial signing held last month was joined by Eduardo Aboitiz, Vice President of Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ Synergy Office and President of Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., a subsidiary of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. Jokin Aboitiz, First Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Services of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities, was present to witness the signing.

Since 2018, the Aboitiz Group has sponsored Ironman as part of its long-term partnership with Davao City.

“We are proud to support multiple initiatives and events across the city, and we commend Davao’s forward-looking efforts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for all,” Eduardo Aboitiz said.

Aboitiz Group sponsors triathlon event in Davao anew
Aboitiz Group sponsors triathlon event in Davao anew. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Synergy Office Vice President and Apo Agua Infrastructura President Eduardo Aboitiz and Sunrise Events President and Managing Director Princess Galura (2nd and 3rd from left, respectively) sign the sponsorship agreement for Ironman 70.3 Davao, as witnessed by representatives from the city government

“We hope to meet the triathletes with a warm Dabawenyo hospitality and foster camaraderie during our city’s chartered anniversary,” added Davao City Administrator Atty. Francis Layog.

The Aboitiz Group has a presence in Davao City through its bulk water supply project under Apo Agua, through power distribution company Davao Light and Power Co., and through power generation companies Therma South, Inc. and Hedcor, Inc.

The Group supports the city through electric power and water treatment, as well as through various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV)

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is a leading Philippine conglomerate with over 100 years of business history and major investments in power, banking, food, infrastructure, land, and data science. Recognized for its strong corporate governance and sustainability efforts, AEV was named among the 2025 Asia-Pacific Best Companies, 2024 World’s Best Companies by Time Magazine, and one of Southeast Asia’s top performers by Fortune Southeast Asia 500.

On its transformative journey to becoming the Philippines’ first Techglomerate, AEV is committed to advancing business and communities through its ESG-driven initiatives, including the #OneAboitizSustainability Synergy model. AEV actively contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, fostering positive regional change.

About AboitizPower Transition Business Group

The AboitizPower Transition Business Group manages and operates the thermal power generation assets of Aboitiz Power Corporation. Our thermal assets provide much-needed, reliable power to the Philippine grid. Our mission is the same across all our facilities — to advance business and communities by providing reliable, reasonably-priced, and responsibly-produced power. Together with you as our partners, we can continue to Transform Energy for a Better World.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

