AC Health bags the Service Excellence Company of the Year Award at the 12th Asia CEO Awards

Manila – AC Health was hailed as the Grand Winner of the Service Excellence Company of the Year Award for their contributions in healthcare, at the recently concluded 12th Asia CEO Awards, the largest business awards event in the Philippines and one of the largest business award events in the Asia Pacific region.

The online event, held last October 12, was attended by local and international business leaders who have advocated for progress and innovation in their respective sectors despite the pandemic. AC Health was chosen as the winner among 28 other companies in the Service Excellence Company of the Year category for their continued commitment to improve access to healthcare as evidenced by the group’s COVID-19 response initiatives.

AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo highlights the company’s vision in providing quality healthcare to Filipinos in his speech, stating, “It has been a challenging year but we remain committed to investing in healthcare. Throughout the crisis, we have leveraged the entire AC Health network to lead the group’s COVID-19 response initiatives through spearheading and implementing key milestones to address gaps in the healthcare system. We hope to continue this momentum and strive to deliver better care to all Filipinos.” He also dedicates the award to AC Health’s frontliners and healthcare workers who have tirelessly served during the pandemic.

To date, AC Health, together with Healthway, QualiMed and HealthNow, has set up mega-isolation facilities, COVID-19 testing labs, and has administered over 500,000 COVID-19 doses across 25 vaccination sites in key cities.

For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/AsiaCeoAwards.