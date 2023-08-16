AC Logistics partners with CEMEX to improve waste management solutions

(From left) Christer Gaudiano, CEMEX Philippines Director for ERM, Sustainability, Communications and Public Affairs; JQ Quesada, WARM COO; Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines President and CEO; Rene Almendras, AC Logistics President and CEO; Chito Pacheco, WARM President; Santiago Ortiz, CEMEX Philippines VP for Operations.

(From left) Christer Gaudiano, CEMEX Philippines Director for ERM, Sustainability, Communications and Public Affairs; JQ Quesada, WARM COO; Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines President and CEO; Rene Almendras, AC Logistics President and CEO; Chito Pacheco, WARM President; Santiago Ortiz, CEMEX Philippines VP for Operations.

Ayala’s logistics arm AC Logistics, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Waste and Resources Management, Inc. (WARM), and CEMEX Philippines are partnering to develop, construct, operate, and maintain waste management facilities and solutions around the country.

Both companies recognize the growing challenge of managing solid waste in the country. The Philippines is estimated to generate around 40,000 tons of solid waste daily, and this is projected to increase to approximately 105,000 tons by 2025.

The partnership between CEMEX and WARM aims to provide proactive and sustainable solutions to this growing problem by exploring opportunities aligned with the principles of Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, which empowers institutional mechanisms for solid waste management and resource conservation.

Luis Franco, President and CEO of CEMEX Philippines said, “As industry leaders, this collaboration with WARM is a significant milestone in our mutual goal towards carbon neutrality and reducing CO2 footprints across our operations. Our partnership exemplifies a shared vision for a greener future for the country.”

Meanwhile, AC Logistics President and CEO Rene Almendras said, “We are excited to partner with the world’s leading vertically integrated heavy building materials company as we move towards our goal of diverting 100% of our clients’ wastes away from landfills. Our team is looking forward to working with CEMEX in creating effective and innovative solutions to address the country’s waste problems.”

The partnership agreement aims to improve WARM’s existing waste management facilities that feature various waste processing techniques such as shredding, production of Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF), and materials recovery mechanisms that maximize the value of wastes throughout the operations.

In alignment with both the CEMEX Future in Action Agenda’s carbon neutrality and Ayala’s net zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment, this partnership symbolizes a unified approach to tackling pressing environmental challenges in the country. Together, CEMEX and WARM are setting a new standard for corporate stewardship and community partnership, marking a valuable step in their ongoing efforts to pioneer innovative, sustainable solutions for waste management.

AC Logistics Holdings Corporation (AC Logistics) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corporation and serves as the portfolio company for logistics services, including door-to-door express and on-demand delivery, general and specialized warehousing and fulfillment, domestic and international air and sea freight forwarding, and waste logistics and management. AC Logistics provides end-to-end supply chain solutions through its affiliates and/or subsidiaries: (1) movement of goods by U-Freight Phils., Inc., U-Ocean, Inc., Entrego Fulfillment Solutions, Inc., Entrego Express Corporation, Airfreight 2100, Incorporated, and Air 2100, Inc.; (2) specialized warehousing by LGC Logistics, Inc., Cargohaus, Inc., and GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corporation; and (3) waste management and logistics by Waste & Resources Management, Inc. and Integrated Waste Management, Inc.