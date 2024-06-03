Activities launched by ‘Pangkat Maliwanag’ for JJASGH 15th Anniversary

Photo shows JJASGH Director Dr.Merle Sacdalan-Faustino (2nd from left), Dr.Miguel Galvez (left), employes of the DPS Jerome Melencio and Rocelyn Escalante (right and 2nd from right. Not in photo is the head of the dental department and Pangkat Maliwanag officer Dr. Andrea dela Cruz.

Photo shows JJASGH Director Dr.Merle Sacdalan-Faustino (2nd from left), Dr.Miguel Galvez (left), employes of the DPS Jerome Melencio and Rocelyn Escalante (right and 2nd from right. Not in photo is the head of the dental department and Pangkat Maliwanag officer Dr. Andrea dela Cruz.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

As part of the 15th anniversary celebration of the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital (JJASGH), hospital employees headed by its Director Merle Sacdalan-Faustino and ‘Pangkat Maliwanag’ launched on May 29, 2024 projects lined up for the occasion.

Pursuant to efforts aimed at implementing projects related to ‘Green Facility,’ the Pangkat Maliwanag conducted an ‘Awareness Campaign’ among the ranks of the employees and patients of the said hospital under the theme, “Gamitin, Sinupin at Ulitin para sa Maka-kalikasang Layunin.”

The said employees’ group also invited speakers from different agencies of the government.

Among those invited were representatives from the Deparment of Health,; Arch. Glenn Louigio Quebec who tackled an “Overview of DOH Green and Safe Facility Manual, its System and Tools”; Jepp Farrales from the DENR who discussed the “Salient Features of R.A. 9003” and employees from the Department of Public Services- Manila who talked about “Waste Management Effort and Waste Diversion Projects of the City of Manila“.

The activities started through a parade which ended with the inauguration of the projects of the Pangkat Maliwanag like ‘Rain Harvesting, Flower Arch’ and the first partnership of the DPS and the JJASGH.