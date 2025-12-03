Additional A320 aircraft to serve domestic network acquired by PAL

277 SHARES Share Tweet

IN order to boost the airline’s domestic route network, the country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has accepted the delivery of the first of five additional Airbus A320 aircraft.

It was learned that PAL will add another A320 before the end of 2025, with three more joining the fleet in 2026 and each of these A320s, configured to carry 180 passengers, will enable PAL to increase flight frequency and provide more seamless connections between the country’s major hubs and various regional destinations. The latest addition will increase PAL’s systemwide fleet to 80 aircraft, including 16 A320s deployed across key domestic routes.

Said fleet expansion will give travelers greater flexibility and improved access to different locations across the Philippines, said Rabbi Vincent Ang, President of PAL Express, adding that “by expanding our A320 fleet, we are providing travelers with more reliable, convenient, and comfortable options.”

Ang said the A320 aircraft are part of PAL’s broader fleet enhancement initiatives, which also include the modernization of long-haul routes with Airbus A350-1000s, upgrades to existing narrow-body aircraft, and plans to acquire new A321neo jets.

Saying the investments are designed to improve operational reliability and elevate the in-flight experience for every passenger, Ang added that “right-sizing our fleet enables PAL to maintain and improve our On-Time Performance (OTP) scores, ensuring we continue to operate with the highest standards of reliability, safety and efficiency.”

Too, he emphasized that PAL has been recognized by Cirium as the leading airline for On-Time Performance (OTP) among Asia-Pacific carriers for three consecutive months, from August to October this year.

In time for the peak season, PAL said it has significantly increased flight frequencies on key routes—including Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, Legazpi (Daraga), Dumaguete, and Tacloban—to strengthen domestic connectivity.