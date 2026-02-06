Adulterated Facial Cream with Mercury Banned in Brunei, Sold Online in PH

332 SHARES Share Tweet

(Contaminated product lures consumers with a promise of a “white and radiant” skin)

Quezon City. The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition has revealed the online sale of a skin lightening product, which the Government of Brunei Darussalam recently banned for containing mercury, a hazardous chemical that can endanger the health of users and non-users, such as young children.

On January 29, Brunei’s Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a public health alert advising citizens not to use the Rose White & Natural Cream Moisturizer after the Department of Scientific Services found it adulterated with mercury in violation of the 1956 Poisons Act and the 2007 Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations.

The Poisons Act regulates the importation, possession, manufacture, compounding, storage, transport, and sale of poisons, and the Medicines Act prohibits mercury as an ingredient in cosmetic products.

The MOH has not issued any approval for the importation and sale of the said product, whose manufacturer and country of manufacture are not identified on the label.

In reaction to the said alert, the EcoWaste Coalition checked online shopping platforms for related product listings. It then purchased the product from an online dealer on January 30 for P589 per dozen (or about P50 per jar of 30 grams), which was delivered on February 3. The shipment originated from Indonesia.

X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) screening indicates the presence of mercury measured at 213 parts per million (ppm), way above the one ppm trace amount limit for mercury under the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive.

The labeling information in Bahasa Indonesia, as translated to English, says: “The enriched cream has been used by women to make their skin look white and radiant, for natural white skin beauty. This facial moisturizer is known to help nourish the skin, leaving it looking radiant and beautiful. It also contains sunscreen to help protect against sun-damaged skin and dark spots, ensuring a longer-lasting, radiant complexion.”

As explained by the MOH, “the use of mercury in cosmetic products is prohibited because it can harm health. High levels of mercury or frequent exposure can cause numbness, headaches, rashes, skin discoloration, and damage to the kidneys and nervous system.”

The MOH also warned that young children may be exposed to the side effects of mercury-contaminated products, which “can interfere with the brain development of young children or unborn children.”

The MOH advised consumers to stop using the contaminated product. “If they experience adverse effects and feel unwell after using the product in question, they should see a doctor immediately.”

The MOH also reminded that the sale of unapproved products like Rose White & Natural Moisturizer Cream, including online sales, is an offense under the Medicines Regulations. If found guilty, violators may be fined not exceeding B$5,000, imprisonment of not more than two years, or both.

The EcoWaste Coalition has already notified the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the illegal online sale of mercury-containing Rose White & Natural Cream Moisturizer.

