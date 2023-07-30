Advisory on Pfizer Bivalent vaccines issued by Mayor Honey

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has ordered the issuance of vaccination advisory for Pfizer bivalent vaccines.

According to Lacuna, the administration of said vaccines as first, second and third booster is now authorized by the Department of Health.

Based on the advisory, Pfizer bivalent vaccines shall be given to individuals aged 18 years or older, part of A1 (healthcare workers), expanded A1 and A2 (senior citizens), A3 (with comorbidities) and expanded A3 (pregnant and lactating women) with at least four months after inoculation of previous dose.

All interested and qualified individuals may proceed to any of the 44 health centers of Manila from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who will avail of the bivalent vaccination are requested to bring an identification card, proof of vaccination or vaccine card and medical clearance for immunocompromised individuals.

For purposes of records, the city government is also requiring registration to http://www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph.

As of latest count, there are 38 new active cases of COVID-19 in the city as of July 28,2023.