AFP, Luzon delegates unite for 18th HRT Month Celebration in Baguio City

Baguio City – The Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP through the collaborative efforts of the 122nd Naval Combat Support Squadron Reserve, 12th Naval Group Reserve, Naval Forces Reserve–Northern Luzon (122NCSSR, 12NGR, NFR-NL); Tactical Operations Group 1, Philippine Air Force (TOG-1, PAF); 12th Civil Military Operations Unit, 1st Civil Relations Group (12CMOU, 1CRG), CRSAFP; Joint Task Unit “Panagkaykaysa” (JTUP); 1401st Community Defense Center, 14th Regional Community Defense Group, Reserve Command, Philippine Army (RESCOM, PA); and 21st Air Force Group Reserve (21AFGR), ARCEN, PAF in partnership with the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB) successfully conducted the three-day trade fair activity dubbed as “SEAries of Waves: Showcasing Service, Tribute to Tourism” with the theme: “Service, Skills, Synergy: Bridging Tourism and Patriotism with the AFP Reserve Force” from October 09-11, 2025 held at the Cordillera Convention Hall, Baguio Country Club, Baguio City.

Held in line with the 18th Annual Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism (HRT) Month Celebration, the event carried the theme: “Balik Isla: Foraging in the Philippines Countryside” which was actively participated in by students and professionals from various universities and colleges across Northern and Central Luzon highlighting competitions, trade fairs, seminars, and the 16th National Food Showdown (NFS) – Regional.

Throughout the three-day celebration, the three (3) Major Services – the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force and Philippine Navy, participated in the trade fair activity thru various Kinetic and Static Displays showcasing their capabilities such as Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Response Equipment; Mission Essential Equipment; Civil Military Operations Essential Equipment and West Philippine Sea (WPS) Photobooth Display. Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Recruitment and West Philippine Sea (WPS) advocacy materials were also distributed, promoting awareness and encouraging youth and professional engagement in national service and maritime sovereignty.

On the last day, the AFP was given a 2-hour slot on the center stage to promote the AFP Reserve Forces featuring representatives from the Philippine Army, Air Force, and Navy, who shared insights on their respective service components. The highlight of the program was the AFP Duty Runway: Major Service Uniforms Fashion Show, where personnel from the three Major Services showcased their uniforms, symbolizing unity and professionalism across the AFP. A film viewing on the West Philippine Sea Advocacy, emphasizing national awareness and collective responsibility in safeguarding Philippine sovereignty was also presented and included a WPS Trivia Activity, wherein participants received AFP souvenir items as tokens of appreciation for actively interacting during the program.

In a show of solidarity, participants also expressed their support for the West Philippine Sea advocacy by writing heartfelt messages on post-it notes, which were displayed on the WPS Post-It Wall as a collective symbol of patriotism.

The “SEAries of Waves” event successfully bridged tourism and patriotism, inspiring the youth and tourism professionals to recognize the AFP’s vital role not only in defense but also in nation-building and community engagement.