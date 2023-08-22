AFP-NOLCOM and US PACFLT Join Forces for Humanitarian Civic Action Exercises in Ilocos Region

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, 22 Aug 2023 – The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Northern Luzon Command (AFP-NOLCOM), in partnership with the United States Pacific Fleet (US PACFLT), Local Government Unit/Agencies (LGU/LGAs), and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), embark on a critical endeavor to strengthen international cooperation in disaster response.

This year, the exercise dubbed as Pacific Partnership is in its 18th iteration formally commence from August 22 to 31, 2023, in San Fernando City, La Union, where a series of Humanitarian Civic Action (HCA) activities will be executed aim to bolster the nation’s capability to mitigate the effects of various all-hazard events while enhancing the abilities of the participating nations.

The HCA activities include a wide range of collaborative efforts and initiatives, with a primary focus on community engagement, capacity building, and disaster preparedness in order to improve the local community’s resilience and ability to respond effectively in times of calamity.

This joint endeavor is a testament to the commitment and enduring partnership between the participating agencies in creating a safer and more resilient community and regional stability.

“The NOLCOM, AFP will work in close coordination with our US counterpart and the Local Government Unit of San Fernando, La Union, to ensure the smooth execution of the largest annual humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise”, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander NOLCOM said.