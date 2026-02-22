AFP, US forces, community celebrates US-PH friendships through Ligang Bayanihan in Sta Ana, Cagayan

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, United States Forces and locals of San Vicente, Sta Ana, Cagayan enjoyed a friendly basketball game dubbed Ligang Bayanihan in this town on February 21, 2026.

The Ligang Bayanihan celebrates the strong partnership between the Philippines and the US, highlighting shared values and joint efforts in security and friendship. It’s also a testament to the ironclad alliance between PH-US Armed Forces, strengthening ties through military exercises and mutual cooperation.

Each team consists of US Forces, AFP, and locals from Sta Ana, Cagayan, ensuring camaraderie and teamwork among the groups while they played on the basketball court of San Vicente, which was newly painted with murals executed by artist Kiefsix inspired by the uniquely Filipino concept of Bayanihan and depicting the enduring and stronger friendship of the two nations.

The community of San Vicente warmly welcomed the players and expressed their utmost appreciation for the activity, noting that it indeed served as a celebration of friendship, teamwork, and shared purpose that truly inspires the community.

Cagayan Governor’s Chief of Staff Pipes Buena Jr. led the symbolic jumpball and the awarding ceremony, as well as delivering the message of Cagayan Governor Edgar B. Aglipay. He stated that the activity is a shared mandate of the provincial government in maintaining peace, preventing conflict, and ensuring public safety.

He also commended the US-PH Forces for the civic activity.

“To our Armed Forces and US Forces, thank you for not only strengthening defense capabilities but also for engaging directly with our communities.”

Meanwhile, the province of Cagayan calls for unity and collective action to move forward, safeguard sovereignty, promote awareness on the West Philippine Sea, and continue to empower the youth through constructive engagement. This is in connection with the information awareness drive on the West Philippine Sea that was conducted during the event, which aimed to awaken Filipinos at the grassroots level to China’s illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities in the West Philippine Sea.

Special guests and performers during the event were professional actor and model Gab Lagman, and Erricson Gabay, also known as “The Reaper”, a well-known Filipino streetballer who also played in the court, making the games more exciting.

The winning team for the friendly game was awarded a trophy by the honorable guest together with the officials of the PH-US Armed Forces.

The Ligang Bayanihan was conducted through the 1st Civil Relations Group, Civil Military Operations Command AFP, 17th Infantry Battalion, Naval Base Camilo Osias, and Marine Battalion Landing Team 10, with support from the US Forces.