African-American lands in jail after punching security personnel at NAIA 3 while evading cab driver whom he did not pay

A man said to be an African-American man was arrested and jailed for allegedly assaulting security personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 who stopped him from entering the terminal as he tried evading a cab driver who accused him of non-payment of fare.

The suspect, identified as Tyrone Bennet, a US citizen, was charged with violation of the Revised Penal Code’s Article 151 for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority; Article 155 for alarm and scandal; Article 148 for direct assault and Article 263 for physical injuries.

Bennet was caught on video while throwing punches at uniformed security personnel who were trying to subdue and arrest him.

Allegedly, Bennet asked a cab driver to take him to the airport from Makati City but did not pay his fare, prompting the cab driver to chase him, at around 6:37 p.m. last September 14.

Bennet then entered the airport terminal but was stopped by security personnel after failing to show a plane ticket. He then punched the face of Airport Police Officer 1 John Carlo Carbonel at the NAIA Terminal 3 Departure Gate 2.

Following this, Bennet went berserk and started throwing punches at the security personnel who tried to accost him.

He was only pacified when members of the Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group arrived, pinned him down and handcuffed him.

Bennet is now detained at Police Intelligence and Investigation Division (PIID) Office at the Airport Police Department headquarters and the US Embassy had already been informed about the incident.