Agri-enterprises drive growth under the SAFE Acceleration Program: Investment opportunities in regenerative agriculture unveiled

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines—The Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security Enhancement (SAFE) Acceleration Program—a collaborative initiative by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) and Villgro Philippines—has empowered three gender-inclusive agri-enterprises across Southeast Asia to scale up climate-resilient business models and unlock critical investment opportunities.

Launched earlier this year, the SAFE Acceleration Program offered mentorship, market validation, and investment readiness support for early-stage agricultural enterprises. Over a four-month journey, participants underwent diagnostic panels, interactive learning labs, masterclasses, and peer exchanges, culminating in 36 hours of personalized mentoring from 16 experts and trainers. This initiative concluded with the online SAFE Impact Showcase on 3 October 2025, spotlighting enterprises from Lao PDR, the Philippines, and Timor-Leste.

“We are proud to stand with entrepreneurs who are turning challenges into opportunities for farmers and communities. We aim to scale up solutions that improve farmer incomes while ensuring environmental stewardship and social inclusion,” said Dr. Nur Azura binti Adam, SEARCA Deputy Director for Programs. This vision is aligned with SEARCA’s 12th Five-Year Development Plan, focusing on the Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia).

Highlighting scalable and enterprise-led solutions, Priya Thachadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Villgro Philippines, emphasized, “Real transformation in food systems begins when those who produce our food are no longer treated as beneficiaries, but as builders of the future.”

Agri-Enterprise Spotlights

The Green (Lao PDR): Through support for rural and women-led farms via poultry production, veterinary services, and cold-chain management, The Green has successfully reduced chick mortality to below 1 percent, uplifted farmer incomes, and partnered with over 300 farms. With a vision to reach 1,000 farmers by 2026, The Green is pioneering an AI tool for poultry disease diagnosis and actively seeking partnerships with agriculture ministries, NGOs, and academic institutions.

Katuparan Producers Cooperative (KPC, Philippines): A farmer-led enterprise producing sustainable pet and therapeutic foods from sweet potato, peanuts, cassava, moringa, and rabbit meat, KPC drives regenerative agriculture and supports community resilience led by women. With new investments, KPC plans to expand its reach to over 100 stores, support 500 families, and increase incomes by 30 percent within five years.

Sansli Liz Unip (Sansli Green, Timor-Leste): By connecting smallholder farmers to steady markets—including the national school meal program—and prioritizing women's leadership, Sansli Green has improved livelihoods for over 100 farmers and provided nutritious, local produce to 5,000 students. Future investments are aimed at expanding cold storage, enhancing logistics, and advancing organic farming training.

To explore more on these business models and growth plans, access the SAFE Diligence Book at bit.ly/SAFEDiligenceBook.

Speaker and Expert Insights

The SAFE Impact Showcase convened 70+ investors, government partners, and development organizations to foster cross-sector collaborations and discuss key drivers of resilient agri-food systems.

Ms. Archana Stalin, Co-Founder of myHarvest Farms, highlighted that regenerative agriculture starts by bridging consumers to their food sources and farmers to equitable livelihoods.

Ms. Sarah Kretschmer of DLG Markets GmbH stressed the importance of localized innovation, inclusive policy, and funding for climate resilience.

The panel, featuring Ms. Imelda Bacudo (FAO), Ms. Afifa Urfani (Pandawa Agri Indonesia), and Mr. Chris Teoh (responsAbility Investments AG), underscored the need for strong governance, impact measurement, scalable models, and inclusive partnerships to scale regenerative agriculture.

Strengthening Impact Through Collaboration

The successes of The Green, Katuparan Producers Cooperative, and Sansli Green underscore the rising momentum for climate-smart, regenerative agriculture in Southeast Asia. The SAFE Acceleration Program demonstrates that, with robust mentorship and collaboration, agri-enterprises can achieve both profit and purpose.

As the program concludes, SEARCA and Villgro Philippines invite investors and development partners to engage with these pioneering enterprises and support the scale-up of regenerative solutions for resilient farmers and communities across the region.

Watch an overview of the SAFE Acceleration program: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1826270051326234