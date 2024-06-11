Agricultural, mixed use lots up for public e-bidding on July 10 to 11

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to sell through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) a total of 57 agricultural and mixed used lots on its e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, starting at 9:00 am on July 10, 2024, until 1:00 pm on July 11, 2024. Bids shall be opened at 2:00 pm on July 11, 2024.

Prospective parties can join the e-bidding through a one-time registration on the portal at http://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. Once registered, buyers may submit their bids online and observe the e-bidding proceedings by clicking the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website’s homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph.

To be sold on an as-is-where-is basis are corporate and closed banks’ assets consisting of 35 agricultural lots, 10 agricultural lots with improvements, six mixed residential/agricultural lots, five mixed residential/agricultural lots with improvements, and one mixed commercial/agricultural lot with improvements. These properties are located in Aklan, Antique, Bataan, Batangas, Bukidnon, Bulacan, Cagayan, Davao de Oro, Iloilo, Isabela, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Marinduque, Misamis Occidental, Negros Oriental, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon and Tarlac. Property sizes range from 201 square meters to 316,117 square meters.

Interested parties can browse through the catalog of properties on the e-bidding portal where the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and Conditions of Bid are posted. Prospective bidders are encouraged to get familiar with the terms and conditions outlined by the PDIC and are reminded of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire.

For agricultural lot buyers, bidders must submit a Certification issued by the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform where the property is located that the agricultural lot subject of the bid is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Awards has been issued for the said property. Bidders of agricultural lots are also required to submit an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings, which states that the person’s collective landholdings – including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding – do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed format for the Certification and Affidavit can be obtained from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization can download the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source to pay valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may call the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected], or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system by providing deposit insurance, co-regulating banks with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and liquidating closed banks.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.