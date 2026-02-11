Ahead of 2026 Valentine’s Day, EcoWaste Coalition Cautions Men from Using Unregistered Sexual Enhancement Products

Unauthorized male sexual enhancement products may contain hidden prescription drugs, which can pose serious health risks.

Unauthorized male sexual enhancement products may contain hidden prescription drugs, which can pose serious health risks.

416 SHARES Share Tweet

(Group echoes public health warnings vs. unauthorized sexual performance enhancers)

Quezon City. Following the government’s public safety warning on the so-called love scams ahead of Valentine’s Day, the EcoWaste Coalition, for its part, alerted consumers, particularly men, against the use of unauthorized sexual enhancement products, which may result in serious health problems and hospitalization.

Often sold by online dealers, sidewalk vendors, and Chinese drug stores, unauthorized products that promise to improve sexual drive and performance may contain restricted substances, which, if taken without a doctor’s advice, may have serious side effects.

Information gathered by the group from authoritative sources such as Health Canada, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Philippine FDA indicates that unregistered male dietary supplements, male energy pills, male sexual stimulants, and erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments often contain hidden prescription drugs such as sildenafil and tadalafil.

According to Health Canada, sildenafil and tadalafil are prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction. They should be used only under a doctor’s supervision, warning that both drugs “should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g. nitroglycerine) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.”

Health Canada further warns “individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat” if these drugs are used without proper doctor’s advice. “Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.”

Desmethyl carbodenafil, dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil, and hydroxythiohomosildenafil are unauthorized substances similar to sildenafil, while nortadalafil is similar to tadalafil and may pose similar health risks, according to Health Canada.

“These contaminated products are a type of medication health fraud,” the US FDA stated.

The Philippine FDA has flagged dietary supplements after laboratory analyses found them adulterated with sildenafil or tadalafil in violation of Republic Act No. 9711, or the FDA Act of 2009, and Republic Act No. 10611, or the Food Safety Act of 2013.

Among the products flagged by the FDA for containing sildenafil or tadalafil are specific batches of Drivemax Plus Brand Herbal Dietary Supplement Capsule, El Combate Food Supplement for Men, Manhattan Biological Maxman, Megaman, and Qi Lu Tadalafil Tablets Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction.

For more information about these FDA-flagged products, as well as unauthorized and/or counterfeit sildenafil and tadalafil drugs, please visit the FDA product verification portal at https://verification.fda.gov.ph/ (type or press mic icon to begin search).

To see the close to 500 sexual enhancement products flagged by Health Canada, please go to: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/unauthorized-sexual-enhancement-products-may-pose-serious-health-risks#sildenafil

As for US FDA-flagged sexual enhancement products, please see: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/medication-health-fraud-notifications/sexual-enhancement-and-energy-product-notifications.

The EcoWaste Coalition is promoting consumer and regulatory vigilance to ensure that adulterated and unauthorized health products containing banned or restricted substances are not offered for sale in the market, including on e-commerce and social media platforms.

References:

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/unauthorized-sexual-enhancement-products-may-pose-serious-health-risks

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/medication-health-fraud-notifications/sexual-enhancement-and-energy-product-notifications

https://www.fda.gov.ph/fda-advisory-no-2025-0452-public-health-warning-on-the-presence-of-sildenafil-citrate-in-megaman-herbal-dietary-supplement-for-men-with-lot-number-24ca/

https://www.fda.gov.ph/fda-advisory-no-2025-0937-public-health-warning-on-the-presence-of-sildenafil-citrate-in-el-combate-food-supplement-supplement-for-men-with-lot-number-ael142j16z/

https://www.fda.gov.ph/fda-advisory-no-2024-0642-public-health-warning-against-the-purchase-and-consumption-of-the-unregistered-food-product-manhattan-biological-maxman-due-to-the-presence-of-a-drug-component-sildenafil/