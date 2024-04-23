AirAsia bares plan to transfer international flights from NAIA 3 to NAIA 1

360 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia is currently in talks with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to facilitate the transfer of its international flights to Terminal 1 from Terminal 3. Last year, AirAsia successfully transferred its domestic operations from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2.

This was bared by the airline’s head of communications and public affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan, who said that AirAsia is continuously looking at implementing various measures to further optimize airport operations and enhance customer journey.

“The shorter distance between Terminals 1 and 2, where AirAsia operates domestic flights, is seen to optimize the use of taxiways and minimize carbon emissions that will greatly benefit the entire airport operations. Guests are also expected to have an improved customer journey with shorter transfer time between two terminals. We see this as the “Best Move” for all stakeholders,” Dailisan added.

“The MIAA, under the stewardship of General Manager Eric Jose Ines, has been very welcoming of this initiative. We thank them for always putting the welfare of our guests on top of their priority,” Dailisan stressed.

In 2023, AirAsia Philippines flew more than 1.72 million guests to various international destinations. This year, it aims to double that figure and also targets to add frequencies to existing international routes to enable everyone to fly.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines is implementing measures to cushion the effect of Fuel Surcharge and still make travel affordable and enjoyable especially during the final month of summer.

For the past three consecutive months, Fuel Surcharge has remained at a high of Level 6 which adds P185 to P665 for domestic flights and from P610.37 to P949.51 for international flights for tickets bought between May 1 to 30, 2024.

AirAsia Philippines however, clarifies that tickets bought earlier in January and February will not be subjected to Fuel Surcharge adjustments.

Amidst high Fuel Surcharge, Dailisan said that AirAsia Philippines continues to enjoy a positive performance as evident in the number of seats sold in Q1 which was at 91 percent or P1.87 million versus its initial target. Load factor in the same manner have also increased by 104 percent.

“With AirAsia, travelers can always rely on affordable fares. Our double digit promo offers such as the LFG 20% off All Seats, All Flights, available until April 28, will surely make your travel plans happen. However, we always advise our guests to plan their travels ahead to further save on costs,” AirAsia Philippinesshares,” he added.