AirAsia blacklists passenger for ‘bomb joke’

For saying “sarap pasabugin ng eroplano nyo” upon being advised to rebook after missing his flight, a male passenger of AirAsia bound for Tacloban was blacklisted by the said airline and had to be brought to the nearest police station.

Records show that the passenger who was bound for Tacloban was invited to the police station after making a ‘bomb joke‘ when he missed his flight. The incident did not disrupt the said flight or any of the airline’s operations.

PNP-Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU) officer Akpasain Norulhoda received information from a ground service agent that the passenger. identified as Lester Morales, missed his flight, Z2 322, at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

When who was told by airline personnel to rebook his flight because he came late, Morales was quoted as saying by the airline personnel at the counter:,

Based on the written statement of an airline ground staff assigned at counter 22, passenger Morales approached the said counter at 3:30 a.m. and asked what option the ground staff could give to him, since he had missed his flight and the aircraft was already on its way to Tacloban.

The said ground staff told Morales that the only option is to rebook, since he came so late, to which Morales answered: “hirap talaga maging option no? Sarap pasabugin ang airline ninyo.”

The ground staff told Morales,”alam ninyo po ba na bawal iyang sinasabi mo?” and Morales replied, “wag mo akong maano-ano dyan ha, etong mainit ang ulo ko.”

Morales then left the counter while immediately, the ground staff reported the matter to the AVSEC on duty. Morales was brought to the PNP-AVSEU for record purposes only, assisted by another police officer.

The ground staff no longer filed a case against Morales but according to AirAsia, he will be blacklisted, meaning he who can no longer board any AirAsia flight in the future.