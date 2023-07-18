AirAsia calls on public to plan travels ahead of time at it reaches pre-pandemic load factor

Guests queuing at the AirAsia check-in counters at the NAIA Terminal 2. Low ticket prices and high on-time performance has enticed more guests to fly with said airline. (JERRY S. TAN)

The traveling public is advised to plan their travels ahead of time to prepare for the anticipated surge especially during “Ber” months.”

AirAsia Philippines Head for Communications and Public Affairs and Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said: “We will continue to cushion the effects of fuel surcharge cost with our double-digit sale and other promos to ensure an affordable ticket price for our guests,” as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) retains the fuel surcharge for the month of August at level 4. Fuel surcharge ranges from P117 to P342 per one-way domestic and P385.70 to P2,867.82 for international flights.

Meanwhile, Dailisan said that Air Asia Philippines has surpassed its pre-pandemic 2019 figures, as it registered a 92% load factor from January to June 2023, registering a higher number of passengers who flew with the airline this year versus pre-pandemic records of 91% during the same period. It also recorded a load factor of 94% for the first 15 days of July which is higher compared to the same pre-pandemic period figure of 88%.

“We attribute the increase in load factor to the trust our guests have placed in AirAsia. Our improved on-time performance, best value-for-money deals, and safety protocols entice our customers to fly with the World’s Best Low-Cost Carrier. Our guests can also expect timely updates on flight schedules whenever disruptions are brought about by weather or non-scheduled aircraft maintenance to promote transparency in our day-to-day operations,” Dailisan said.

“Travelers’ positive behavior towards flying has also resulted in improved foot traffic in the country’s main airport hubs. The Manila International Airport reported that passenger numbers from January to June 2023 increased to 78% or 22.22 million passengers which is 8% higher than the pre-pandemic figure. Globally, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports air traffic hitting 96.7% pre-pandemic last May,” he added.

The airline, he said, is in close collaboration with industry and government partners in providing efficient, affordable, and seamless travel among guests with passenger traffic expected to peak again in the coming months.

Travelers are reminded to be at the airport at least three to four hours before their scheduled domestic and international departure.