AirAsia gears up for 100K passsengers for Holy Week rush, conducts fire drill

AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, NAIA Terminal 2 Manager Sean Sunga and AirAsia Head of Communications First Office Steve Dailisan checkbon guests who will be flying to the provinces for the Holy Week break.

AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla, NAIA Terminal 2 Manager Sean Sunga and AirAsia Head of Communications First Office Steve Dailisan checkbon guests who will be flying to the provinces for the Holy Week break.

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Gearing up to welcome an estimated 100,000 guests traveling to destinations outside Metro Manila, the AirAsia Philippines announced its readiness and demonstrated its expertise in handling inflight emergencies through a fire drill.

Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said that having “Safety #1” as one of its core values, AirAsia has a robust set of guidelines for guests to prevent incidents involving unauthorized electronic devices.

In the said fire drill scenario, the cabin crew put out the fire from a power bank explosion by using a fire extinguisher and then placed it inside a fire containment bag, doused it with water and secured it in the aft lavatory.

Dailisan said the airline conducts fire drill training among its flight crew every year to ensure their competency and preparedness, reinforcing its commitment to safety and preparedness through its ” #AlwaysREADY ngayong Semana Santa” campaign.

Chief Executive Offier Ricky Isla meanwhile said,: “We pride ourselves on our highly competent crew who prioritizes the safety and comfort of our guests, regardless of whether it’s peak travel season or off-season periods. However, ensuring safety is a collaborative effort; it requires the cooperation of both our team and our guests. As Filipinos embark on their travels during this time, we wish that everyone remains vigilant and cooperative in adhering to safety guidelines.”

Following the drill, Isla, personally inspected check-in counters to ensure operational efficiency and readiness. He emphasized that all counters are fully operational, with additional manpower and standby team deployed to accommodate the expected influx of tourists during this period.

Beyond safety, the airline is also focused on enhancing customer experience by partnering up with Locally PH. Hundreds of Locally products have been handed out to guests, adding a refreshing touch to their journeys, he said.

A dedicated customer help desk has been established to provide additional assistance to travelers with rebooking and flight change concern, he added.

Meanwhile, he reminded guests that the complimentary 7KG hand-carry baggage must only consist of a small bag (22 x 14 x 4 inches in dimension) and/or a laptop bag or a handbag, as the airline also suggests that it would be better to pre-book up to 14KG cabin baggage should a guest need more baggage space.