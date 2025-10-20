AirAsia is region’s favorite low-cost airline – World Travel Awards Asia 2025

332 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR many years in a row, AirAsia was recognised at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania 2025 ceremony in Hong Kong, clinching Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the thirteenth time and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew for the ninth year in a row.

AirAsia spokesman Steve Dailisan said the achievement was made possible through the unwavering trust and support of millions of travellers across the region.

He added: “Having flown close to one billion guests since its inception, AirAsia continues to redefine the travel experience through its extensive network of over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond, and continuous service innovation. Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand into new growth corridors in the Middle East and Central Asia as part of its ambition to become the world’s leading low-cost network carrier.”

Dailisan said that through its highly digital ecosystem, AirAsia is elevating the end-to-end guest journey via the AirAsia MOVE app, a one-stop travel platform where guests can book flights, manage trips, enjoy seamless self-check-in and experience contactless boarding. The introduction of Auto Visa Check has further simplified the process. Together with expanding routes and more personalised in-flight experiences, these innovations reflect AirAsia’s ongoing drive to make travel simpler, smarter and more connected for everyone.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group said: “This recognition belongs to the people at the heart of our growth, namely our guests and our 21,000 plus Allstars from across 58 nationalities. Many have been with us since our early days and together we have built not just an airline, but a movement that believes in making travel accessible for everyone. As we grow our network and evolve into a truly global low-cost network carrier, that shared spirit of inclusivity, innovation and care will continue to define us.”

Suhaila Hassan, AirAsia Group Head of Cabin Crew added: “I couldn’t be prouder of our cabin crew, they are our foremost ambassadors in the air. This recognition belongs to every Allstar, because their smiles, energy, and care make all the difference. This win is a celebration of them and the incredible spirit that continues to define who we are.”

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards said: “Congratulations to AirAsia on this outstanding double win ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2025’ and ‘Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew 2025’. The AirAsia team’s dedication to exceptional service standards has been undeniable this year, and it’s fitting that their excellence has been recognised by both industry professionals and travellers across the globe.”

Dailisan said that for more than three decades, the World Travel Awards has set the benchmark for excellence in global travel and tourism.

Winners are determined via a voting process that includes travel-industry professionals alongside votes from consumers worldwide, reflecting both peer recognition and public trust. This latest recognition reaffirms AirAsia’s leadership in shaping the future of low-cost travel, combining network expansion, innovation and consumer-centric service to connect more people and places than ever before.