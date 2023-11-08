AirAsia launches 11.11 Christmas and New Year Sale, achieves 90 percent of targets as of October

443 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia said it is sustaining the travel momentum among Filipinos with its “Ready, Set, Go 11.11 SALE,” offering a one-way base fare from as low as P91 to domestic destinations and from P511 to P2,911 one-way base fare for international flights from November 6 to 12 for travels within November 6, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

“Historically, guests, especially those traveling in groups such as families and groups of friends, book their flights 30 to 45 days earlier than their target travel dates. AirAsia Philippines is giving our guests more options to plan their year-end flights and activities in advance.

Lower ticket prices are also an advantage of booking flights early,” AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said.

As of November 6, he said more than 150,000 AirAsia guests have already booked their flights for travels from December 15 to 31, 2023.

While this is still 50% of last year’s booking for the same period, we are confident AirAsia Philippines will surpass this, especially with guests’ renewed hunger for even more travel experiences, Isla added.

Meanwhile, Air Asia communications and public affairs manager Carlo Carongoy said their target is expected to surpass its 2022 performance up by 60.07% positive difference with Filipinos encouraged to travel to various domestic and international destinations in time for the holiday season.

Guests are also advised to regularly check their phones and email, or visit the airasia Superapp, the AirAsia website (www.airasia.com), and AirAsia social media channels for the latest travel advisories, Carongoy added.