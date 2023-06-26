AirAsia offers weeklong ‘Super Sale’ on flights, hotel bookings

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In a move to prove its position as the fastest-growing travel SuperApp in the ASEAN, AirAsia SuperApp is offering discounts on flights from other airlines and hotel bookings made on the platform.

AirAsia spokesman Steve Dailisan said that while airfares are generally more expensive during peak season, “using the promo code EXPLOREPH, travelers can get P700 off on flights from over 700 airlines in the AirAsia SuperApp.”

“Users can now choose flights that suit their budget and schedule as flights from a wide choice of carriers in the platform from June 26 to June 29,” he said.

Aside from airfare promos, AirAsia SuperApp is yet again giving away up to 70% discount on hotel bookings through the promo codes SUPERSALE and SUPEREXPLORE.

Land and sea trips are also available in the AirAsia SuperApp at low fares. It saves customers from the hassle of lining up to get a seat, Dailisan added.

It was learned that the airline had been receiving great feedback about the said app and as a way of thanking its subscribers, the airline is yet again giving away discounts on flights, hotels, shop and transport in an effort to make traveling more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Meanwhile, deputy spokesperson and Communications and Public Affairs External Communications and Public Affairs Manager Carlo Carongoy said travelers who will make any purchase from June 26 to July 2 in the SuperApp will get 3x rewards points, which are good as cash and may be used on their next travel.