AirAsia Philippines champions Filipino products with DTI’s Go Lokal

AirAsia Philippines Ancillary Manager Pax Paloma and DTI Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion Director Marievic Bonoan join AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla (2nd from left) and DTI Assistant Secretary Glenn Peñaranda during the signing of an agreement to bring homegrown brands on every AirAsia flight. (JERRY S. TAN)

AirAsia has become the first carrier to carry Go Lokal! products onboard international flights, as it strengthens efforts to showcase Filipino craftsmanship with the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Go Lokal! to bring proudly made local goods to guests on board its flights.

The move is contained in a memorandum of agreement with DTI to offer local businesses its domestic and international flights, making it the first international carrier to work with Go Lokal.

“AirAsia Philippines joins the government in proudly showcasing Filipino products. Now that all domestic destinations have recovered and returned to normalcy, our focus is now centered on helping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and giving them a new platform for growth. We value their role in creating jobs and contributing to our economic development,” said AirAsia Country Head for Communications and Public Affairs and spokesperson Steve Dailisan.

He said the partnership between AirAsia Philippines and DTI aims to proudly carry world-class Filipino talent and products throughout Asia and beyond. This also fulfills Capital A President and CEO Tony Fernandes’ vow to promote Filipino brands all over ASEAN. Other homegrown brands available to guests flying with AirAsia Philippines include hand-made accessories from Tala by Kyla, handcrafted earrings and accessories from Boho Manila, Filipino-brand watches Ibarra Manila, and Team Manila Lifestyle apparel.)

