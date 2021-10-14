AirAsia Philippines hailed Best Reservist Unit by the Philippine Air Force

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila – AirAsia Philippines Air Force Reserve Unit – 1st Airlift Wing has been recognized by the Philippine Air Force (PAF) as the Best Reserve Unit among all other reserve units from across the country.

The AirAsia’s 1st Airlift Wing composed of 99 pilots, cabin crew and office staff has been providing the muscle for alwaysREDy relief operation projects and other Philippine Air Force disaster relief activities.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla and Director of Flight Operations and 1st Airlift Wing Lead Capt. Gomer Monreal received the plaque of recognition during the Reservists Recognition Ceremony held at the Agunod Hall, Colonel Jesus Villamor Airbase.

The unit was recognized for its exceptional desire of serving the Filipino people especially during the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan and Isabela, Typhoon Rolly in Catanduanes, the relief operations successfully mounted in Binangonan and Rodriguez, Rizal and the clean-up drive in Marikina last year.

The unit was also recognized for actively participating and sharing their medical expertise as exclusive Air Force first aid responders.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “The heart of the humanitarian efforts towards building a better nation is rooted in AirAsia’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign, “alwaysREDy: Anytime, Anywhere”, which advocates readiness in responding to national crises and calamities, emergency rescue operations, and medical missions.”

“This award is also a good reminder for us at AirAsia to continue our humble efforts of reaching out to those in need, and show sincerely how much we care for them as partners in nation building.”

This recognition also coincides with the timely commemoration of the UNESCO International Day for Disaster Reduction which reminds people and communities around the world of the need for their proactive participation in reducing exposure to disasters.

AirAsia was recently awarded as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the world and in Asia for the 12th consecutive year by international airport and airline review and ranking site Skytrax. AirAsia Group is also among the top airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com.