AirAsia Philippines opens Northeast Asia routes via Cebu

AirAsia Philippines is strengthening its Northeast Asia presence with the launch of its thrice weekly flights to Narita (Tokyo), Japan via the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). Guests of flight Z2 9180 were welcomed with warm smiles and treats as they boarded their flight.

Communications and Public Affairs Head Steve Dailisan said Narita is AirAsia’s fourth international destination directly flying out of the MCIA along with the thrice weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur and Seoul, and the four times weekly flights to Taipei. The World’s Best Low-Cost Airline plans on expanding its operations in Cebu, making it a convenient gateway for travelers from the south.

“AirAsia’s mission has always been about democratising air travel by offering bang-for-the-buck deals. And we are making it more convenient for travelers by opening more gateways in the country that will allow guests to directly fly to international destination,” he added.

Dailisan said: “To strongly support the appetite for international travel, AirAsia Philippines has also launched its 7.7 Sale from 01-09 July. International flights including Hong Kong and Tokyo are available from as low as P577 to P3,077 for travels until 14 December 2023. All AirAsia domestic flights meanwhile are also available for as low as P77 one-way base fare.”

Meanwhile, he said travelers to Northeast Asia countries may now experience ease in visa application as South Korea opens e-Group visa application for regular tourists. Groups of at least three members may apply for the e-group visa through accredited travel agencies or may visit this link for more information.

Dailisan also said that guests are reminded that all international flights will continue to depart and arrive at the NAIA International Airport Terminal 3 following the transfer of all domestic flights to NAIA Terminal 2.