AirAsia Philippines supports tourism surge with the return of PH festivals

So as to entice travelers to visit their favorite Philippine festivals, AirAsia Philippines (AAP) is offering an all-month-round discounted one-way base fare of P68 to P98 to all of its domestic destinations.

Airline spokesman and First Officer Steve Dailisan said that apart from this, those who will book their flights via the Superapp or airasia.com, until February 12, 2024 will get a chance to win vacation packages, free flights, hotel vouchers and AirAsia points with the ‘AirAsia 2024 Blowout.’

“These exciting deals along with AirAsia Philippines’ improved on-time performance (OTP) for January 2024 – averaging 93% for the past seven days is hoped to attract more guests to fly with the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline,” Dailisan said.

He added that the discounted fares and exciting blowout this January is also the AAP’s way of showing its strong support for the vigorous return to the streets of colorful Philippine festivals such as Sinulog, Ati-atihan, and Dinagyang.

“Festivities are known to captivate local and international travelers to visit different localities in the country. In January 2023, AirAsia Philippines flew a total of 580,000 guests to top destinations such as Cebu, Bohol, and Kalibo. This 2024, AirAsia has already flown 520,000 guests for the first half of January alone and projects a strong demand to also support the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) target of increasing tourist arrivals in the country,” he said.

Dailisan added: “AirAsia Philippines would like to open 2024 in a positive and festive mood. The Philippines, composed of 82 provinces, offers an array of festivals, which are worth exploring. At AirAsia we know that this is more than just the usual get-together — it’s a celebration of culture! During these important milestones, our guests can always rely on AirAsia’s affordable, reliable, and safe air travel. We would like to be that airline that would make every Filipino festival happen.”

According to him AAP is looking forward to flying more foreign guests from other ASEAN countries, especially with the scheduled merger of AirAsia X and AirAsia Philippines (and other AirAsia areas of operation).

Seen to materialize in the months to come, this move is expected to consolidate all medium and long-haul flights which could create more opportunities for foreign travelers to explore the country as it will connect the Philippines with neighboring destinations.