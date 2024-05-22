AirAsia Philippines welcomes new batch of Air Force Reservists

New Allstar PAF Reservists, including John Christopher Y. Elizon (Head of Quality Management), John Brandon C. Bunag (Cabin Crew), Katherine E. Santonia (Executive - Culture), Angelica S. Gabriel (Cabin Crew & A-Team Member), Kathelene Zenas T. Padilla, M.D. (Occupational Health Physician/Longevity Physician), Maria Estrella B. Panganiban, R.N. (Healthcare Nurse), Jessie Kid P. Tan (Head of ICT), Reginald G. Mendoza (Cabin Crew), and Frederick F. Macapagal (Asst. Manager - Operational Quality Assurance), attended the graduation ceremony at the Philippine Air Force Gym, Villamor Air Force Base, in Pasay City.

NINE employees from AirAsia Philippines were officially inducted as reservists of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) after completing the Basic Citizen Military Training.

They comprise the fifth batch of personnel to finish the program, solidifying the airline’s partnership with the PAF and commitment to support community service. AirAsia has been affiliated with the PAF as a 1st Airlift Wing Reserve unit since 2019.

“The dedication of our Allstar reservists to community service is deeply rooted in AirAsia Philippines’ commitment to readiness in responding to national crises, emergencies, rescue operations, humanitarian efforts, and medical missions. We have always cultivated a culture of readiness through CSR programs like alwaysREADY: anytime, anywhere, aiming to support disaster relief efforts in communities regardless of time and location,” said AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

It was learned that AirAsia has 65 reservists, supporting community service through the 1st Airlift Wing, earning recognition as the Best Reserve Unit nationwide by the PAF and that oftentimes, said reservists were also tapped to augment government relief efforts to typhoon stricken areas in far-flung provinces.

The reservists underwent a 30-day Basic Citizen’s Military Training with eight weeks of theoretical learning coupled with three days of field training.

AirAsia Philippines Wing Commander, 1st Airlift Wing Reserve LTCOL Gomer Monreal, expressed his pride, saying: “In a testament to our commitment to national service, we proudly welcome the newest Allstar reservists now part of the esteemed PAF – Air Force Reserve Center.”

Airline spokesman Steve Dailisan said that their Air Force Reservists also have the option to undergo Professional Military Education or PME courses should they seek promotion or active positions in the service.

AirAsia has been actively supporting uniformed personnel by providing specialized discounts and promo offering to all uniformed personnel, Dailisan added.

‘These initiatives are more than just an expression of gratitude to the selfless service of uniformed personnel. They signify the airline’s commitment to honoring their dedication and love for their country,” he said.