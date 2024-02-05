AirAsia Philippines wins big at the 31st PTAA Travel Tour Expo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines has hit a double home run during the 31st Philippine Travel Agencies Association, Inc. (PTAA) Travel Tour Expo, receiving the “Booth With Best Deals” award and closing the event with a double-digit ticket sales or a 14% increase as compared to its 2023 performance.

AirAsia Philippines was accorded recognition for being the only airline with the lowest fare and baggage offerings. Aside from the 10% discounts on all flights and 20% on baggage, the 2.2 Love Takes Flight (PHP22 one-way base fare) was also offered to guests, giving them the optimum deal for their bucks.

“AirAsia is always known for prioritizing the travel needs of its guests. As an airline that democratized and pioneered low-cost travel, we will continue to innovate our ecosystem and provide our guests with the best offerings along with our guarantee of a safe and on-time journey. Recognitions such as this make us more passionate about our product and how it will make an impact on our guests”, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla shares.

The World’s Best Low-Cost Airline was able to surpass its target due to a blockbuster volume of international bookings during the first day of the fair on 2 February. The second and third days of the expo which falls during the weekend meanwhile had a mix of domestic and international bookings. Travelers also took advantage of the early booking rates which were backed by a low Fuel Surcharge for the month of February at Level 5.

Island destinations Caticlan, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa, as well as Instagrammable holiday destinations Osaka, Narita, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, were the top-booked for the PTAA Travel Tour Expo.

“The booking behavior of our guests only suggests that they are preparing for their summer vacations. We are also happy to see them spend time visiting our booth to physically purchase their tickets and scrutinize each deal, which is also smart traveling”, Isla added.

AirAsia Philippines meanwhile is inviting its guests to stay tuned and watch out for its summer campaign tagged as “LFG”, and its first biggest sale of the year, all happening this month of February.

Book your flights and stay up to date on the latest travel advisories, guidelines, and deals through the AirAsia Superapp and AirAsia’s official website (www.airasia.com).