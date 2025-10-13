AirAsia Phils. announces preps for ‘Undas’ travellers’ surge

222 SHARES Share Tweet

SO as to accommodate the expected surge of travelers this coming ‘Undas’ season, AirAsia Philippines said it is ramping up its domestic flight operations.

“As one of the country’s busiest travel periods approaches, AirAsia is fully prepared to serve our kababayans who will be paying respect to their departed loved ones or spending quality time with family during the long weekend. These frequency upgrades are designed to offer more seats and flight options for our guests, ensuring a smooth and convenient travel experience.” AirAsia Philippines President & CEO Capt. Suresh Bangah said.

It was learned that in preparation for the All Saints’ Day long weekend, the airline has boosted flight frequencies across its major domestic routes this October.

Airline spokesman Steva Dailisan said that from Manila, flights to Caticlan increased from 46 to 54 times weekly, Cebu from 47 to 56 times weekly, Iloilo from 28 to 32 times weekly, Tacloban from 24 to 26 times weekly, Tagbilaran from 21 to 24, Puerto Princesa from 20 to 21, Kalibo from 17 to 19 times weekly and Cagayan de Oro from 14 to 16 times weekly.

Last year, AirAsia Philippines recorded an impressive 83% load factor during the Undas season, and the airline expects a higher demand this year.

Dailisan said that to ensure a seamless travel experience, AirAsia reminds guests to Travel Smart this Peak Season by doing the following: Book early–Plan trips at least a month ahead to get the best fares as load factors rise closer to travel dates; Check baggage allowance–Weigh bags before heading to the airport and purchase additional baggage via the AirAsia MOVE app or website to avoid higher counter fees; Check in online—Save time by checking in through the AirAsia MOVE app and proceed directly to bag drop counters at the airport and Arrive early– Expect longer queues during peak travel periods. Arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.