AirAsia Phils. launches promo fares from P2 for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

AirAsia promo fares

AirAsia Philippines announced the rollout of its ‘Luck and Love’ promo, offering one-way base fares from as low as ₱2 from Cebu and Manila.

In line with this, the airline is encouraging travelers to go beyond traditional gifts, giving the chance to create meaningful experiences—a flight ticket that can lead to new destinations, heartfelt reunions, and unforgettable memories.

Under the special promotion, guests can fly from Cebu to Iloilo starting at ₱2 base fare, to Caticlan and Davao from ₱22, and to Manila from ₱122. For international travelers, base fares from Cebu start at ₱622 to Macao and ₱1,522 to Kuala Lumpur.

From Manila, guests can book domestic flights starting at ₱102 one-way base fare and to international destinations from ₱722.

The promo is available for booking from January 26 to February 22, 2026, with travel dates running from January 26 to November 30, 2026.

For travelers looking to bundle more value into their trips, AirAsia is offering Value Pack on international routes, allowing guests to enjoy baggage allowance, seat selection, meals, and travel insurance while saving up to 30%.

For domestic trips, passengers may enjoy 20% off Value Pack Lite. Booking is open until February 15, 2026, for travel from February 12 to March 31, 2026.

