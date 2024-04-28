AirAsia Phils. mass recruits pilots in celebration of World Pilot’s Day

AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan. (JERRY S. TAN)

AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan. (JERRY S. TAN)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Good new for pilot hopefuls.

AirAsia Philippines announced that it will be opening its doors for new pilots during a mass recruitment slated on April 30, 2024, where interview opportunities will follow after photo and video ops.

According to Steve Dailisan, AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer, the said activity aims to provide an opportunity to make dreams come true for aspiring pilots.

It is also aimed at increasing the airline’s growing pilot force to support the scheduled increase in flight frequency and the opening of new routes.

“We invite you to join us on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the AirAsia Red Point, 2nd Level Mezzanine, NAIA Terminal 3,” he said.