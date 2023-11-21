AirAsia Phils, October’s most punctual airline in Southeast Asia

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines was hailed as the most punctual airline in Southeast Asia by aviation analytics authority Cirium, besting other airlines in Southeast Asia for the month of October with an On-Time Performance (OTP) of 85.02%.

Broken down, the airline posted an On-Time Arrival at 85.220% and On-Time Departures at 84.66% for the 3,432 flights it had, flying over 630,000 guests to domestic and international destinations. Its sister-companies AirAsia Malaysia (AK), Thai AirAsia (FD) and Indonesia AirAsia (QZ) also made it to the top 10 list.

“Being punctual is our greatest commitment to our guests. We would like to ensure the timely departure and arrival of our aircraft with the utmost consideration to safety. For the remaining months of 2023, we are doubling down on our efforts to promptly, safely, and conveniently fly our guests to their families not only in Manila but also in various provinces in time for the holidays,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

He said the airline has maintained a positive OTP with the collaborative efforts of its Allstars and close coordination with regulatory agencies such as the Manila International Airport Authority, Civil Aeronautics Board and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

“Maintaining daily tasks such as close coordination with each department to meet the allotted ground time, pushing the early departure of first wave of flights, quick turnaround of all flights, early completion of ground support equipment, and the swift coordination with airport and Air Traffic Control (ATC) offices also contributed to our positive OTP,” Isla said.

He added that AirAsia Philippines is advising its guest to take advantage of the online check-in feature of the Superapp, via airasia.com, or the self check-in kiosks available at the airport and for them to allot extra time when traveling to the airport, at least three hours for domestic and four hours for international flights.