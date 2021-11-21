airasia Super App launches FACES – a gamechanger for fully integrated contactless travel and lifestyle experiences

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The future of travel and delivery is here with instant facial verification for everyday travel and lifestyle offerings within the airasia Super App

MANILA – airasia Super App today launched a world first facial recognition technology, providing guests and millions of airasia Super App users with not only a fully digital and contactless journey on AirAsia flights, but also enhanced convenience, security and safety for all their travels and lifestyle needs.

Initially rolled out for air travel, FACES will now make the airasia Super App the one stop shop that immediately identifies customers via instant facial recognition, to order and pay for the many travel and lifestyle offerings seamlessly on the one app.

The state-of-the-art technology was officially launched at RedSation, KL Sentral today by Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited; Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App; Pablo Sanz Salcedo, Chief Product & Technology Officer of AirAsia; Javed Malik, Chief Operating Officer of AirAsia Group; and Captain Chester Voo Chee Soon, CEO of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group said: “Facial technology is already transforming our everyday lives, through the simple unlocking of our phones for example. While others may be launching similar technology, ours is truly a world first as it opens the door to much more than just air travel.

“As the first airline to introduce this facial recognition technology tailored to our digital travel and lifestyle platform, we are continuing to deploy innovations that not only take the hassle out of flying in the new world, but make a difference to everyday lifestyle needs.

“FACES is the latest contactless technological innovation that we have developed in-house, as part of our strict Covid-19 mitigation procedures and as we welcome the resumption of interstate travel now and international travel in the near future. Importantly, guests flying with us can check in online anywhere, anytime in just a click of the button once registered with FACES, supporting our efforts to restore confidence in air travel through technology and enhanced safety measures. Research has shown travelers feel safer using touchless processing throughout the airport.

A simultaneous launch was also held at AirAsia RedPoint headquarters in NAIA T3. AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla and CFO Ray Berja led the Filipino Allstars during the FACES registration process.

The rollout will initially cover employees who will pilot test the game changing technology while awaiting for the regulatory approval process in the Philippines. AirAsia Philippines guests and users of the airasia Super App meanwhile is set to experience FACES sometime Q1 of 2022.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are very excited to share this latest innovation among Filipinos. This is the better normal in air travel that we are talking about. It’s convenient, contactless and inclusive. At AirAsia, we always think 2, 3 steps ahead, or more for the benefit of our guests. This is also our response to the unprecedented growth of e-commerce in the Philippines, ensuring safe and secured transactions online.”

Amanda Woo, CEO of airasia Super App said: “The launch of FACES today on our super app is truly a game changer, marking another major milestone which is in sync with our ongoing commitment to continuously enhance the customer experience through digital innovation.

“The revolutionary system will soon unlock all the offerings available on the airasia Super App, including flights, hotels, ordering food, deliveries, ride hailing and so much more with just a quick facial scan process.

“We continue to lead the way as an industry digital innovator. Importantly, what this means for guests is enhanced speed for instant recognition and payment across our ecosystem, including fast check-in anytime anywhere and revolutionary contactless facial recognition delivery services.

“In the future we even envisage enabling guests to be able to check in for hotels affiliated with AirAsia using FACES for real time verification and check in.

“Our teams are already working to fully integrate facial recognition technology into our overall Fintech capabilities accessing new and exciting features within the super app.

“Facial recognition technology allows us to make it more convenient for our millions of users to access our products and services simply and securely, which will assist in our quest for continual improvement in all that we do and deliver a greater user experience. All airasia Super App users around the region can now register for FACES easily on the app and soon they will be able to use the feature not just for travel but also for all of our lifestyle offerings in our rapidly expanding ecosystem.”