AirAsia teams up with Duty Free Philippines

(FROM LEFT) Duty Free Philippines COO Vico Angala, AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla and Chief Finance Officer Ray Berja sealed the deal between the two brands to give air travelers more reasons to travel these 'Ber' months. (JERRY S. TAN)

AirAsia Philippines and Duty-Free Philippines (DFP) have teamed up to enable air passengers, specially returning Filipinos, to bring home the best holiday gifts at discounted prices plus the chance to explore Japan and South Korea when they win free round-trip tickets with the “Travel, Spend, Save, and Win” promo.

In a press conference, Air Asia Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla and DFP Chief Operating Officer Vico Angala announced that beginning this month, guests flying with AirAsia are eligible to receive up to 5% off on all purchases across three Duty-Free stores, namely Fiestamall, Luxe and NAIA T3. In the same manner, guests flying via AirAsia and other airlines will also get a “Free Flights Fiesta” raffle entry for every $200 spent on duty-free items.

The said collaboration for returning Filipinos and visiting guests alike was finalized during a signing of a memorandum of agreement.

“We hope that this exercise will add an extra level of excitement to reunions, especially since we expect some 1.7 million tourist arrivals until December. We know that the Ber months are the onset of reunions so what better way to delight our guests than to give them more room for spending for pasalubong to their loved ones. This is also timely especially since most of our local and international destinations have started to pick up for the final quarter of 2023”, Isla said.

Angala, on the other hand, said: “This collaboration between Duty Free Philippines and AirAsia stands as a remarkable milestone. As we pursue the endeavor of enhancing the travel and duty free shopping experience of international travelers, we continue to contribute to the flourishing landscape of Philippine tourism. Our goal is clear, to offer a seamless and exclusive duty free shopping privilege that enhances the overall travel experience of AirAsia’s guests.”

“Free Flight Fiesta” will be raffled four times from October 5, 2023 to January 5, 2024 with each lucky guest winning a roundtrip ticket to Tokyo and Seoul which is valid for travel for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, Isla said their airline is positioned for a strong rebound during the upcoming Ber months as top domestic and international destinations received overwhelming bookings from guests at the Philippine Travel Mart over the weekend.

Top domestic destinations booked by guests for immediate travel within 90 days include island destinations Caticlan (Boracay), Tagbilaran, and Cebu. The top three international destinations meanwhile include Bangkok, Osaka, and Narita, he added.