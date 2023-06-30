AirAsia transfers from NAIA 4 to NAIA 2

222 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s all systems go for the transfer of Air Asia Philippines as a walkthrough from NAIA Terminal 4 to its new home, the NAIA Terminal 2, beginning July 1, was jointly done yesterday by AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla together with Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) OIC Bryan Co.

The initiative is aimed at familiarizing guests on the changes in terms of their travel experience, said airline spokesperson and deputy spokesperson Steve Dalisan and Carlo Carongoy, respectively.

The airline is finally saying goodbye to its Terminal 4 operations after X years of operating from the old domestic terminal and the walkthrough was carried out a day before the ‘big move,’ Dailisan explained.

During the walkthrough, both Isla and Co inspected the south wing entrance where about 20 check-in counters, all dressed up, are situated.

Passengers may also access other amenities of the terminal which include passenger lounges, food stalls and passenger boarding bridges, Dalisan added.

AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla said: “We are excited to move into the new home of the champions! Undeniably, NAIA Terminal 2 offers more amenities and levels up the customer experience. It is indeed a winning move for our guests as we aim to expand our route network, and provide Filipinos with a better alternative for air travel. Our guests can only expect the best from us.”

For his part, MIAA OIC Bryan Co said: “Ultimately, we want a better experience for all our passengers and airport users. With the transfer of AirAsia’s domestic operations, we are opening up new opportunities to support future growth and the expansion of air travel and tourism in the Philippines’ major gateway.”

Isla added that while it’s all systems go for the transfer, the world’s best low-cost airline is also preparing for other scenarios such as confusion among its guests who may not have looked at the preflight notification sent in advance as early as May via sms and registered email address, said Isla.

To mitigate these circumstances, he said AirAsia established a customer happiness desk at NAIA Terminal 3 and 4 to assist guests via shuttle service to Terminal 2 during the first few weeks of the transfer.

“We’ve invested heavily in information dissemination. But it is inevitable for some guests to be confused in the beginning. Through our media partners we hope to raise awareness among our guests,” added Isla.

Carongoy meanwhile said the airline lauds MIAA management for optimizing the utilization of the terminals which ultimately benefits the passengers.

“AirAsia Philippines is advising its guests to regularly visit the AirAsia fly safe page, AirAsia newsroom, and AirAsia Super App social media platforms Facebook and Twitter for latest flight schedules and other travel advisories,” Carongoy added.