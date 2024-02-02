AirAsia’s 2.2 Love Takes Flight Sale offers over 300,000 seats for P22, banks on Gen Z and Millennial travelers this 2024

582 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines announced that it is offering an early Valentine’s treat with P22 one-way base fare to all domestic and international destinations until February 4, 2024 for travel until July 31, 2024 to entice more travelers to fly with their loved ones and is banking on Gen Z and Millennials’ strong preference for traveling with significant others, partners and family members to supercharge the travel industry this 2024.

“Based on a recent international travel survey, nine out of 10 passengers aged 18 to 43 prefer to travel with loved ones to create more memorable experiences. This is supported by AirAsia Philippines’ own figures for the month of January when the airline flew over 600,000 guests. Of this figure, Gen Zs consisted of 34% of the total passengers while Millennials made up 58%,” airline spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

Meanwhile, Dailisan, who is head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer, said that forward bookings for the months of February, March, April, and May for island destinations Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa and international destinations Taipei, Incheon, Osaka, and Narita continue to increase at 700,000 seats as of February 1. Of all demographics who booked for these eight destinations alone, 14% are Gen Z and 13% are Millennials.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the energy that young travelers—Gen Zs and millennials alike—will bring as the travel profile diversifies. As shown in our data, beaches remain a go-to destination for those who’d like to have a quick romantic getaway or relaxation with family. International destinations meanwhile remain as top bucket list destinations that await and excite travelers. We also invite everyone to watch out for our new summer campaign teased as “LFG” as this will surely excite this generation’s young travelers—and those young at heart also”, he added.

AirAsia Philippines also invites travelers to visit the 31st Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel Expo at the SMX Convention Center from February 2 to 4, 2024 to enjoy a 10% discount on fares and baggage fees for domestic and international flights for future travel until March 19, 2025.